Explainable-AI Image Recognition achieves major AI breakthroughs in Intelligent Tracking and Video Summarization

POTOMAC, Md., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI or CXAI) software startup, has developed and demonstrated "Intelligent Tracking", for US Air Force (USAF), which intelligently track objects, even when they disappear from view, by finding the same object later in the same or in a different video feed from any view direction. ZAC Intelligent Tracking can find and track an object in various videos or still images, and perform Video Summarization with respect to multiple objects and provide their locations, speeds, and headings at various times.

ZAC Concept Learning enables Intelligent Tracking and Video Summarization. Post this ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) algorithms have many major advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN). The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle. (All values in the table are typical/ approximate.)

"Because ZAC Engine learns based on Concepts, it is more accurate, robust, reproducible, reliable, and consistent than the other algorithms out there, such as Statistical algorithms, for example, Neural Nets, Deep CNN, ResNet, or GAN," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "In addition, being Cognitive and Explainable, ZAC algorithms support and enable Multi-Modal, Robust, Reproducible, Reliable, Consistent, and Transparent AI/ ML, for more Ethical, Trustworthy, and Responsible AI/ ML, with less bias at output, which are mandated or desired by the US Congress, NIST, White House, DoD, and various US Gov agencies," continued Dr. Bijan Tadayon.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 14 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Dr. Saied Tadayon, a scientist, veteran software developer, and math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, former Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Some other applications of ZAC tech are: autonomous vehicles, satellite/aerial images, security/biometrics, medical imaging, drug discovery, e-commerce, ads, manufacturing, defect detection, and smart homes/appliances.

Contact:

Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)

Tel.: 301-294-0434

[email protected]

www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.