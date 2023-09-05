Explainable-AI Image Recognition achieves precise 3D descriptions of objects for US Air Force, a major AI breakthrough

News provided by

Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 13:03 ET

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer CognitiveExplainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAIor CXAI) software startup, has developed the "Describer" for making automatic and precise descriptions andmeasurements of complex 3D objects for US Air Force (USAF), which is a major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthrough. In addition, ZAC is using only a few training samples, and using much lower computing power (i.e., only an average laptop, with only CPU (with no GPU servers)), for both training and recognition, which is also another major AI breakthrough. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry (e.g., statistical algorithms, Neural Net, Deep CNN, ResNet, and GAN), which are not able to describe and measure 3D objects at all. In addition, the other algorithms in industry also require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers.

Continue Reading
ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNet. The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle. (All values in the table are typical/ approximate.)
ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNet. The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle. (All values in the table are typical/ approximate.)

"ZAC algorithms can describe and measure 3D objects from any viewpoint, for full Explainability of 3D objects," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "We will be using this tech for Medical Imaging, too," continued Dr. Bijan Tadayon.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer and a math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research, and a prolific entrepreneur and inventor, with multiple startups), Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Some other applications of ZAC tech are: autonomous vehicles, medical, e-commerce, ads, satellite/aerial, security, manufacturing, and smart homes/appliances.

Contact: 
Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)
Tel.: 301-294-0434
[email protected]
www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

Also from this source

Explainable-AI Image Recognition startup initiates Medical Imaging for pathology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.