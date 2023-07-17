Explainable-AI Image Recognition startup initiates Medical Imaging for pathology

News provided by

Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

17 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

POTOMAC, Md., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI)software startup, will apply its Concept-Learning algorithms in Medical Imaging, starting with pathology, by expanding its medical team, including advisors, consultants, and collaborating medical facilities. ZAC has developed and demonstrated disruptive technologies for recognizing and searching 3D objects and their details from any view direction in images and videos. For both the US Air Force and Bosch / BSH projects, ZAC has demonstrated major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs, including using only a few training samples, and using much lower computing power (e.g., using only an average laptop with only CPU), for both training and recognition. "Our software will provide the tool to assist the pathologists make an opinion on an image more accurately and faster, which improves intra-reader and inter-reader variability for physicians and increases their daily performance," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "This means better patient care and reduced cost and liability, which is a win-win situation for all," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC.

Continue Reading
ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI) enabling a wide variety of complex 3D image/ object recognition applications and verticals in different industries.
ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI) enabling a wide variety of complex 3D image/ object recognition applications and verticals in different industries.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer and a math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, at Caltech, and a prolific entrepreneur & inventor, with multiple startups, including in biotech), Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Associate Dean of Engineering for Research, Cornell), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Some other applications of ZAC tech are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ads, satellite/aerial imaging, security, and smart homes/appliances.

Contact:
Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)
Tel.: 301-294-0434
[email protected]
www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.