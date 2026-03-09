EXPLORA JOURNEYS CELEBRATES TRIPLE MARITIME MILESTONE AS LUXURY FLEET EXPANSION ACCELERATES

Triple milestone ceremony at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa marks the float out of EXPLORA IV, the coin ceremony of EXPLORA V and the steel cutting of EXPLORA VI, as Explora Journeys accelerates towards its six-ship ultra-luxury fleet by 2028.

GENEVA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, today celebrated another important milestone in its mission to redefine high-end hospitality at sea and further strengthen its position in the ultra-luxury travel segment.

During a triple ceremony held at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, Italy, Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, was joined by Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri, Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri's Merchant Ships Division, and local dignitaries to mark three pivotal stages in the construction of the brand's next-generation fleet: the Technical Launch (Float Out) of EXPLORA IV, the Coin Ceremony for EXPLORA V, and the Steel Cutting of EXPLORA VI.

This marks the third triple ceremony for Explora Journeys in just 18 months, reflecting the pace at which the brand's six-ship fleet is taking shape. With two ships already successfully sailing at full capacity and EXPLORA III on track for delivery and launch in July 2026, four vessels are currently under construction at Fincantieri's Genoa shipyard.

Today's triple event reinforces Explora Journeys' unwavering momentum and its commitment to having six ultra-elegant ships on the water by 2028. For the first time, the entire Explora Journeys fleet now exists across different stages of development, reflecting the brand's ability to deliver an ambitious vision at pace. Each ship is an emblem of Italian shipbuilding, introducing design innovations and technological improvements that push the boundaries of excellence at sea while generating significant economic and employment benefits for the country.

"For the first time, all six ships in our fleet are either in service or under construction — a defining moment as we bring the 'Ocean State of Mind' to life on an even greater scale," said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. "These ships realise the Aponte-Vago family's vision of an experience where the ocean itself becomes the destination — inviting wellbeing, discovery and a deeper connection with the ocean. As our fleet grows, we are introducing more discerning guests to a new expression of luxury ocean travel — one that stands in a category of its own and challenges the idea that luxury must always be anchored to land, instead finding its home on the horizon."

This vision is further expressed through Explora Journeys' new cinematic global campaign, Explore the Ocean State of Mind, unveiled in New York last month. Developed by McCann Paris and brought to life by award-winning director Jonas Lindstroem, it challenges traditional cruise conventions and invites a new generation of affluent travelers to rethink luxury travel. Framing each ship as a five-star floating hotel where the ocean itself becomes the destination, the concept reinforces Explora Journeys' position in a category of its own, transcending the boundaries between traditional cruises and land-based luxury.

While the ceremony honored the cherished maritime traditions that define the shipbuilding process, it also celebrated the future of Explora Journeys' next-generation fleet and the brand's vision for ultra-luxury ocean travel. Two godmothers were appointed for the coin ceremony of EXPLORA V: Captain Serena Melani, representing Explora Journeys, and Alice Gallo from Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente shipyard. Captain Serena served as the first Master of both EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, making a significant contribution to the brand's success, and she will also serve as the Master of EXPLORA III. Additionally, Cristina Bacigalupo from the Fincantieri's shipyard outfitting workshop in Sestri Ponente served as the godmother for the technical launch of EXPLORA IV, representing the expert craftsmanship behind the ship's construction.

A Legacy in Motion

The €3.5 billion investment in Explora Journeys' six-ship fleet represents a cornerstone of MSC Group's broader commitment to the Italian maritime sector. When combined with the four MSC Cruises ships previously built by Fincantieri, the Group's total investment in the shipyard reaches approximately €7 billion. This collaboration continues to uphold an uncompromising standard of seafaring artistry and technical prestige, ensuring that Explora Journeys remains at the forefront of the industry.

The momentum now turns to the highly anticipated EXPLORA III, set to be delivered ahead of schedule this July. Following her delivery, she will embark on a Mediterranean Prelude Journey ahead of her Naming Ceremony on August 1, at MSC's new cruise terminal in Barcelona.

With EXPLORA IV and V scheduled to enter service in 2027 and EXPLORA VI following in 2028, each new ship will continue to integrate the highest standards of craftsmanship and innovation.

Environmental Features of the Explora Fleet

As part of the MSC Group's Cruise Division, Explora Journeys is committed to taking meaningful, measurable actions that have a long-term positive impact. The Cruise Division is working towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for its marine operations by investing in new technology, improving operational efficiency and advancing renewable fuels.

Renewable fuels are a key part of this decarbonization strategy. Explora Journeys considers LNG a fuel that facilitates a direct transition towards drop-in bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, which have the potential to reduce well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%.

EXPLORA III will be the first ship in the fleet with LNG-powered capabilities, reflecting the brand's efforts to decarbonize its marine operations. EXPLORA IV, V and VI are also being designed with LNG-powered capabilities.

All Explora ships are equipped with shore power capabilities, allowing them to switch off their engines and connect to the local electricity grid while in port, thereby eliminating direct emissions.

Explora Journeys also has a project underway to examine the capability of a large fuel cell transforming LNG into hydrogen and significantly reducing emissions. EXPLORA V will be built to allow for a potential retrofit of the technology in the future whilst EXPLORA VI will be delivered with a fuel cell on board.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Built on the Aponte family's 300‑year maritime heritage, Explora Journeys redefines luxury ocean travel with its signature Ocean State of Mind – a philosophy that connects discerning guests with the sea, with themselves and with one another. Immersive itineraries balance celebrated destinations with lesser‑known ports, creating Journeys that inspire curiosity and discovery.

Each private‑yacht‑inspired ship serves as a floating luxury hotel, whose address is the ocean, with all oceanfront suites, featuring private terraces, floor‑to‑ceiling windows and spacious European‑designed interiors that evoke a sense of relaxed, contemporary elegance – a true Home at Sea.

Guests can choose from 11 distinct culinary experiences – including six restaurants, an experiential Chef's Kitchen, 12 bars and lounges, and 24‑hour in‑suite dining. 'Ocean Wellness – The Spa' is complemented by five heated indoor and outdoor pools, an extensive holistic wellness program, generous outdoor deck spaces, and refined entertainment designed to deliver the perfect mood for every moment.

Inspired by its European roots and guided by elevated Swiss hospitality, Explora Journeys offers intuitive service and a modern, effortless approach to luxury.

The brand launched its first ship, EXPLORA I, in July 2023, followed by EXPLORA II in September 2024. The LNG‑powered EXPLORA III will join the fleet in July 2026, with EXPLORA IV and EXPLORA V arriving in 2027. EXPLORA VI will follow in 2028, incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Discover more at explorajourneys.com or follow Explora Journeys on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

