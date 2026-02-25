MAYBE THE BEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD DOESN'T HAVE AN ADDRESS: EXPLORA JOURNEYS UNVEILS NEW CINEMATIC BRAND CAMPAIGN IN NEW YORK

GENEVA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, is redefining the boundaries of high-end hospitality by challenging the very notion of what a hotel can be. On February 25 in New York, the brand unveiled a new cinematic global campaign developed by McCann Paris and brought to life by award-winning director and photographer, Jonas Lindstroem. Designed to challenge traditional cruise conventions, it reveals an alluring glimpse of the Explora Journeys' experience so beloved of its loyal clientele while enticing a new generation of affluent explorers to rethink luxury travel entirely.

Affirming that Explora Journeys stands in a category of its own, the campaign moves away from legacy industry imagery and messaging, embracing a playful aesthetic reminiscent of meticulously composed, offbeat contemporary cinema. Through a series of evocative "Maybes", the creative direction positions Explora Journeys not simply as a cruise, but as a five-star floating hotel where the boundaries of land-based luxury are elegantly surpassed - a proposition that increasingly places the brand in a category of one within the evolving luxury travel landscape.

The premise behind the new vision is: "The finest of everything, everywhere, all at once". By framing the ship as the ultimate destination, the campaign highlights the singular advantages of a luxury boutique resort that moves.

"We are suggesting that the most compelling hotel experiences may not be found on land at all," says Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. "By embracing a more playful, cinematic narrative, we are inviting the most discerning guests to see ocean travel from a new perspective – one where the ocean is not simply a passage between destinations, but a place for enrichment, restoration and personal discovery. The campaign comes with a deliberate twist: it reframes the very idea of a hotel, proposing that the most compelling destination in hospitality may not sit on a street, but sail the sea – fluid, evolving, and endlessly inspiring. As we look ahead to having six ships on the water by 2028, we are excited to share this bold new campaign that really captures the essence of our 'Ocean State of Mind."

Julien Calot, Creative Chief Officer at McCann Paris says: "The campaign offers a radically new perspective on life at sea, driven by emotion, sensation and a subtle sense of wit. Fresh, punchy and unlike anything currently seen in the industry, it focuses on the feelings that stay with you long after a Journey ends: calm, space, pleasure, movement and quiet moments of joy."

"At the heart of the campaign's hero film and numerous striking visuals is a simple but powerful idea," comments Liam Fearn, Executive Creative Director at McCann Paris. "An Explora Journeys ship is more than a ship. It's a place that moves with you, adapts to you and opens new perspectives every day."

The campaign is brought to life through a cinematic short-film-style advertising campaign, supported by a series of bold, distinctive visuals spanning television, print and digital channels, each playing with the evocative power of "Maybe". A single word that invites curiosity, possibility, and personal interpretation, "Maybe" becomes both question and answer – a subtle provocation to reconsider what ultra-elegant ocean travel can be.

As Explora Journeys continues to distinguish itself as the exception to traditional luxury travel norms, this campaign is more than new advertising; it is a creative subversion of the status quo, designed to broaden the horizons of those already enamoured of ocean travel while welcoming a new generation of discerning guests. Rolling out worldwide across digital, TV, social, print, and select out-of-home channels, the campaign signals a confident step into a new hospitality paradigm – one where the ocean becomes not simply a destination, but a state of mind.

