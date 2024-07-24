Explore Borders, Migration, and the Evolution of Culinary Tradition at Worlds of Flavor®

November Conference will Convene Renowned and Rising-Star Chefs at Culinary Institute of America

NAPA, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th annual Worlds of Flavor® International Conference and Festival , will take place at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia November 6–8. Widely regarded as one of the industry's leading predictors of food and flavor trends, this three-day event—which includes panel discussions, culinary demonstrations, and tastings—is designed to help chefs and foodservice operators re-energize their businesses with menu inspiration, strategy, and exchanging best practices with peers. This year's theme focuses on how the global migration of people and their cultures and traditions has both influenced the food of their new homes, and, also, given rise to entirely new cuisines. Registration is open, with early-bird pricing—a savings of up to $400—in effect through Wednesday, July 31.

An incredible group of renowned and rising-star chefs, authors, educators, and other experts—including industry innovators Saqib Keval and Norma Listman, of Mexico City's Masala y Maiz Group; 2023 Basque Culinary World Prize-winner Ebru Baybara Demir; cookbook author, chef, and teacher Andrea Nguyen; 2024 James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame inductee Pierre Thiam, and three of Food & Wine magazine's 2024 Game Changers: Rupa Bhattacharya, and CIA alum Dan Giusti and Roshara Sanders—is slated to present. View the full list of presenters.

"As cultural borders shift and evolve, understanding how cuisines are both influencing and influenced by our changing population has become ever more relevant," said Rupa Bhattacharya, executive director of the CIA's Strategic Initiatives Group. "Worlds of Flavor allows us to explore how chefs and foodservice operators are combining influences, ingredients, and techniques from a variety of cultures and creating menu items that surprise and delight their guests. Having an understanding of this—and the tools to implement these ideas—is critical to positioning their businesses for success."

Worlds of Flavor is open to chefs and foodservice operators from independent and chain restaurants; college, university and K-12 school foodservice; contract foodservice companies; foodservice professionals who work at a hotel, resort, casino, or cruise line; and more. For more information or to register, visit www.worldsofflavor.com .

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of nearly 55,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

