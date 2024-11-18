Explore Cheerble's Exclusive Black Friday Deals and Join 1.6 Million Satisfied Customers Worldwide

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble, the global leader in smart pet tech, is thrilled to announce its biggest sale of the year! From November 22 to December 2, pet parents can find amazing deals on our best-selling smart pet toys and brand-new releases. It's the perfect chance to gift pets a season of joy and enrichment while grabbing the year's best discounts.

At Cheerble, we believe pets are part of the family and deserve all the love and fun of the coming holiday season. Whether you're looking to treat your own furry friend or find the perfect gift for a fellow pet lover, our selection of engaging, pet-friendly toys will make this holiday extra special for pets and pet parents alike.

Take advantage of Black Friday deals on Cheerble's best-selling products, including:

Wicked Ball Air: Bounce into Smart Play

3 Interactive Modes: Multiple smart modes are designed to match different play styles, engaging your dogs with intelligent play modes that adapt to their preferences. Whether your dog is timid or energetic, we have the perfect mode to cater to their unique personality and needs.

100% Pet-safe Material: This toy features FDA- and RoHS-certificated E-TPU material, which is pet-safe and exceptional in durability. The gentle texture keeps your dog's teeth and gums protected, ensuring safe and joyful playtime.

Ultra Lightweight: The Wicked Ball Air is exceptionally lightweight and durable, weighing just 130 grams, lighter than an average apple. Its superior lightness, bounce, and strength surpass those of other dog balls on the market, reducing noise while playing and making it ideal for endless fun and extended playtime

Replaceable Outer Shell: Wicked Ball Air also offers an interchangeable outer shell, even if you just want to change the color. Its replaceable covers and rechargeable batteries minimize waste, while its sturdy construction ensures it remains your pet's favorite playmate.

Black Friday price: $34.99 (MSRP: $44.99, 22% OFF, from 22 Nov to 2 Dec)

*Also available on Amazon

Wicked Ball M3: Embrace Smart Pounce

3 Interactive Modes: With its upgraded algorithm, the Wicked Ball M3 offers three interactive modes tailored to different cat preferences. It is an automatic boredom killer that entertains your pets when you're not around.

Enhanced Power for Multi-Scenario Play: Advanced algorithms offer a seamless gaming experience on various surfaces, including hard floors, low-pile carpeting, and thick rugs, ensuring endless fun and quiet play that won't disturb you or your neighbors.

Find & Low Battery Alerts: Wicked Ball M3 features a short 'beep' sound that activates when the battery is low or after 10 minutes of inactivity. This ensures you can easily locate the ball.

Long-lasting Battery Life: Wicked Ball M3 offers super long playtime, ensuring up to 3.5 hours of non-stop entertainment for your pet.

Black Friday price: $26.99 (MSRP: $34.99, 23% OFF, from 22 Nov to 2 Dec)

*Also available on Amazon

Wicked Snail: A Whimsical Whirl for Cats

Release Nature Instinct: With its bionic snail design and unpredictable movements, the Wicked Snail stimulates your cat's natural hunting instincts through light and motion, encouraging active and engaging play.

2 Speed Modes: The Wicked Snail features normal and gentle modes, allowing you to tailor the play to your cat's preferences. With its smart Auto-Flip feature, the toy instantly corrects its position, keeping your cat's hunting game lively and uninterrupted.

Paw-Friendly Materials: The Wicked Snail is covered in paw-friendly PVC. It is soft and gentle, creating a safe play environment, and durable enough to last longer.

Easy-Detach Shells: You can easily remove the shells, clear blockages, and snap them back on in seconds for continuous, fur-tangle-free fun!

Black Friday price: $21.75 (MSRP: $28.99, 25% OFF, from 22 Nov to 2 Dec)

*Also available on Amazon

Wickedbone: Unleash Smart Playtime

World's First Smart & Interactive Dog Toy: This bone-shaped automatic dog toy provides your pup with engaging, stimulating, and exhilarating exercise, perfectly tailored to their needs! Equipped with remote control capabilities via the Wickedbone app, you can select 9 distinct motion patterns to interact with your dog, steer the toy to any location, and engage in playful chase sessions.

Customizable Fun: Wickedbone features 2 different play modes. Whether it's drive mode with 9 pre-set actions or dive into automatic interactive mode, caters to your dog's or your own preferences.

Versatile and Durable Design: Wickedbone adapts to any environment, indoors or outdoors, ensuring your pet gets the exercise and excitement they need with its robust build and adjustable settings.

Long-Lasting Battery Life: With a 470mAh battery, Wickedbone offers up to 40 minutes of play in drive mode, 4 hours in interactive mode, and 3 months in sleep mode, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment.

Black Friday price: $40.99 (MSRP: $54.99, 25% OFF, from 22 Nov to 2 Dec)

With Thanksgiving's spirit of gratitude still in the air, now is the perfect time to show appreciation for our furry family members. Cheerble is here to help you celebrate with exclusive Black Friday deals, featuring up to 50% off sitewide. Treat your pets to a joyful, healthy holiday season—they deserve it!

