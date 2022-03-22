Explore Egypt with Wego and Egypt Tourism Authority

The campaign will focus on promoting Egypt as the most preferred destination of choice for Middle Eastern travelers showcasing the various elements of Egypt including warm weather, scenery, and a wide array of activities. The country will be marketed and retargeted on all Wego platforms through both the website and application, including online promotions, and other additional contributions.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India at Wego, commented: "Over 2.43 million flight and hotel searches from MENA to Egypt were performed on Wego in March, where the country ranked the second most searched destination. We're delighted to partner with Egypt Tourism Authority, to promote Egypt's hidden gems including one of the world's intact temples, museums, and pyramids."

You can't think of Egypt without imaging Aswan, Hurghada, Luxor or Sharm El Sheikh. The country is the world's largest open-air museum and has one of the oldest temples and museums, which are a must see for everyone.

Amr Al-Kady, CEO of Egypt Tourism Authority, commented: "Egypt is intensifying its efforts to boost the tourism sector in the country and attract more tourists through promotional campaigns that highlight the country's tourist destinations. Through our partnership with Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the region, we will attract more travelers from the Middle East to explore the best of Egypt. The country has been following stringent measures to provide a seamless and safe experience for travelers."

Suzan Mostafa, General director of Tourism Promotion at Egypt Tourism Authority, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Wego and promote our country through this joint campaign. We will benefit from Wego's large user base in the MENA region, which will enable us to drive more traffic to Egypt and attract holidaymakers in the winter season."

Tourists get to enjoy the long-awaited vacation in the country that is known for its great geographical distribution, the Nile River, an incredible 6,695 km gift of sustenance for Egypt as well as the historic temples, the fabulous island reefs, amazing beaches, archeological sites, and much more.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

