Wego and Visit Malta Advance Partnership into Its Second Year in MENA to Inspire Travel to Malta

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is delighted to announce its partnership with Malta Tourism Authority (Visit Malta) to expand Malta's reach across MENA's travel market.

Valletta from the sea

The partnership introduces a multi-channel initiative aimed at deepening awareness of Malta among travelers across the Middle East and North Africa, highlighting the destination's distinctive blend of heritage, landscapes, and Mediterranean character. Designed to resonate with evolving travel preferences in the region, the campaign positions Malta as an inspiring option for culturally rich coastal escapes.

Set in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta captivates visitors with its timeless charm, layered history, and year-round pleasant climate. From majestic, fortified cities and lively waterfronts to pristine beaches, the islands of Malta, Comino and Gozo present a harmonious blend of culture, adventure, and luxury complemented by world-class wellness and rejuvenation experiences, all within a few hours' flight from the Middle East.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, commented: "Malta is a destination that resonates deeply with MENA travelers, offering the perfect blend of history, tranquil escapes in timeless settings, and vibrant Mediterranean lifestyle. We are proud to partner with Visit Malta to showcase this unique destination to millions of users across our platforms. Our goal is to drive interest, increase visitation, and provide travelers with a seamless journey from inspiration to booking."

Through this partnership, Wego leverages its position as the leading travel platform in MENA, offering travelers tailored recommendations, smart search tools, and curated itineraries powered by real-time insights and user behavior across the region. The campaign connects Malta's story with the preferences of today's MENA traveler who seeks authenticity, memorable experiences, and convenience.

As part of the campaign, Wego and Visit Malta will roll out a multi-channel marketing strategy across Arabic and English platforms. The activation includes digital advertising, tailored content marketing, and dedicated destination pages that bring Malta's experiences to life. Travelers will discover everything from cultural highlights and hidden gems to travel tips and booking options, all curated to inspire and inform every step of their journey.

Arthur Grima, Marketing Director, Malta Tourism Authority, added: "We are excited to collaborate with Wego to connect with travelers across the MENA region. Malta offers a rich tapestry of cultural experiences, stunning coastlines, and world-class hospitality. Beyond this, our islands also host major international events, from the Malta International Fireworks Festival to annual musical highlights and prestigious orchestral concerts, the renowned Rolex Middle Sea Race, the Malta Classic celebrating vintage motorcars, and many more, all of which further enhance Malta's dynamic appeal to all kinds of travelers. Through this partnership, we aim to bring Malta closer to the hearts of regional travelers, inspiring them to discover our islands and create memories that last a lifetime."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enriching the travel experience for MENA audiences. By combining Wego's powerful reach and travel intelligence, together with Visit Malta's support and the destination's diverse offerings and distinctive appeal, and unlock new travel opportunities for inquisitive, experience-driven travelers across the region.

About Malta Tourism Authority (Visit Malta)

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) was formally set up by the Malta Travel and Tourism Service Act (1999). This clearly defines its role – extending it beyond that of international marketing to include a domestic, motivating, directional, coordinating and regulatory role. The Act strengthens the public and private partnership in tourism through greater and more direct participation by the private sector in national planning and development of the industry. The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has a diverse role, but one which in essence is all about creating and fostering relationships. The MTA is the tourism industry's regulator and motivator, its business partner, the country's brand promoter, and is here to form, maintain and manage meaningful partnerships with all tourism stakeholders. Primarily, this means attracting visitors to the Islands but also working closely alongside the private sector partners. Importantly, the MTA is also here to help strengthen the industry's human resources, ensure the highest standards and quality of the Islands' tourism product, and foster relations with local and international media.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873341/Valletta_Malta.jpg

SOURCE Wego