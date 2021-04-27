Explore, Envision + Enjoy: Ally Law's 2021 Annual General Meeting Unites Members, Leading Thinkers and Performers

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70 independent member firms and nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, will host its two-day Annual General Meeting on May 26 and 27, 2021 (May 27 and 28 in the Asia-Pacific region). With over 24 hours of programming, the conference will present a top-flight slate of futurists, tech entrepreneurs, member speakers and performers through an intuitive, high-tech meeting platform that will foster engagement and interaction regardless of location.

Ally Law Annual General Meeting

In addition to the annual business meeting and leadership elections, the conference will include sessions designed to help attendees envision new ways to transform individual careers and firm operations, explore synergies across practice areas and industry sectors, and enjoy visits to the world's top museums, an "unsung heroes" award ceremony, and a concert featuring musical performances from across the globe.

Highlights of the online event include a keynote presentation by author, speaker and independent business advisor to major professional services firms and national governments, Richard Susskind. Author of numerous books on the future of law and technology, Susskind focuses on how technology is changing the work of lawyers.

Member delegates, guest panelists and successful entrepreneurs will share insights on identifying and acting on "big ideas," overcoming adversity (pandemic- and non-pandemic-related), and making the most of network membership, among other topics. Executive coach, leadership advisor, meditation and yoga teacher — and former intellectual property lawyer! — Rudhir Krishtel will guide attendees through the steps required to create space for personal and professional transformation and build resilience.

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "This past year has demonstrated the strength of our network and given us an opportunity to explore new ways to deliver value to clients. This year's AGM will emphasize the tools, technologies and personal relationships that can help businesses and member firms move forward into the future."

Added Paul Franke, incoming president of Ally Law (May 2021), and partner in Denver-based member, Moye White, "The practice of law is constantly changing. This conference and Ally Law as an organization are helping set the pace for global client service."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

[email protected]

+1.612.770.6046

SOURCE Ally Law

Related Links

http://www.ally-law.com

