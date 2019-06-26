Explore Future Tech at CompTIA ChannelCon 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ChannelCon 2019 learning track on emerging technologies will bypass the hype to focus on real money-making business opportunities with drones, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and other areas of innovation.

ChannelCon is the technology industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering produced annually by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global tech industry. This year's conference is set for August 5 through 7 in Las Vegas.

"When it comes to technology there's always interest in the 'next big thing' but too often hype gets in the way of reality," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "At ChannelCon a strong lineup of industry experts in emerging tech will share their insights on what it takes to move from dreamer to doer, with real plans of action and advice to help companies seize opportunities for market and profit expansion."

At ChannelCon 2019, the focus will be on several emerging technologies.

Real-World Drone Implementations and Best Practices – Insights on today's real-word drone applications. Learn about the technologies behind drone implementations, what data is being collected and how it's used. Speakers: Adam Gittins, HTS Ag, and John Vernon, DroneUp.

Collaborating Across Government and Industry to Build Smart Cities – Cities are experimenting with new technologies to solve challenges associated with mobility, congestion management, citizen well-being and health and service accessibility. Find out how technology businesses can engage with smart cities projects in their areas. Speakers: Dominic Papa, the Institute for Digital Progress, and Robert Senatore, Datat2Go.

Blockchain Adoption: Hype vs. Reality – Hear about specific blockchain uses cases, their return on investment and impact when implementing this technology. Speaker: Neeraj Satija, Concordus Applications, Inc.

Building Trust in an Age of AI and Data Science – Learn what is needed to build trust in today's trends towards more AI and data science implementations. Speaker: Ashwin Krishnan, UberKnowledge.

Real-World IoT Use Cases to Make Money and Improve Sustainability – A discussion about two real-world IoT use cases – one to increase revenue and the other to improve sustainability. Speakers: Ted Cole, GPS Insight, and Steve Roos, TBI, Inc.

Sessions are also planned on the "Future of Networking" and "Space Internet: Are We Almost There Yet?"

The ChannelCon Future Trends Track is powered by the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community. Nearly 400 active community members work together to identify emerging technologies that transform business operations, create business opportunities and leverage new routes to markets and customers.

ChannelCon 2019 Registration Options

CompTIA offers the tech community several options to attend ChannelCon.

CompTIA Premier Members receive unlimited complementary conference registrations for their entire company as part of the annual membership dues.

Registered users and technology solution provider non-members can attend ChannelCon for just $350 , which includes a complimentary one-year CompTIA Premier Membership.

, which includes a complimentary one-year CompTIA Premier Membership. Technology vendor and distributor non-members pay just $675 and can apply the fee to annual member dues.

and can apply the fee to annual member dues. First-time solution provider attendees can take advantage of a special offer to attend ChannelCon 2019 at no cost by registering with promo code TRYBUY19.

For complete details and to register and plan your attendance at ChannelCon 2019 visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/home.

