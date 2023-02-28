Explore the Beauty of North Dakota Through Unique Accommodations This Year

Yurts, Lodges, Wagons and More Have Rolled Out Welcome Mats for Visitors

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From hundreds of outdoor experiences to endless opportunities to explore arts, culture, and cuisine there is no shortage of adventures to be had in North Dakota. What may surprise some visitors is the array of unique lodging options that can enhance their adventures. With everything from yurts to charming cabins, North Dakota welcomes you to explore their one-of-a-kind accommodations on a trip to the Legendary state this year.

Coteau des Prairies Lodge in Havana, North Dakota, offers a one-of-a-kind experience and breathtaking views of the state's Legendary landscape.

Conestoga Wagons in the Medora Campground

Nestled along the Little Missouri River, the Conestoga Wagons in the Medora Campground are a modern-day pioneer's dream. Each wagon has ample space to set up camp, enjoy dinner around the wagon wheel table, and take in a Badlands sunset. Complete with several amenities, the Conestoga Wagons are the perfect homebase for all your Medora adventures including exploring Theodore Roosevelt National Park or taking in a show at the Medora Musical .

Lone Butte Ranch Cabins

Enjoy breathtaking views of enormous stretches of prairie lands with a stay at the Lone Butte Ranch Cabins. Situated about 40 minutes outside of Watford City , this property features three unique handcrafted log cabins, each with a private deck to enjoy the serenity. Although located further away from town, the cabins are equipped with a few modern conveniences to make staying a breeze. And don't forget to relax with a late-night dip in the hot tub under the North Dakota night sky.

Coteau des Prairies Lodge

Coteau des Prairies Lodge is a true North Dakota getaway experience. Perched on the northernmost ridge of the Coteau des Prairies flatlands, this refined yet rustic lodge has something for everyone. Created and operated by a farming family, the lodge atmosphere embodies the legacy of the multi-generational farms. With everything from a warm country welcome to hearty homemade meals and outdoor expeditions to hands-on farming fun, a true rural experience comes alive at Coteau des Prairies. The lodge constructed with Native North Dakota pine has 13 guest rooms all with awe-inspiring prairie farm and field views.

Hotel Donaldson

Located in historic downtown Fargo, Hotel Donaldson has become an iconic Fargo landmark. After more than 100 years as a fraternal lodge and hotel, the building took on its current life in 2003 after a three-year renovation process and is now much more than just a place to stay. With the work of over 60 regional artists, each guestroom is designed and curated around the pieces from a single artist. Within each room, there is a biography folder that invites you to learn more about the artist featured in your room, as well as the other artists whose works appear throughout the property, including the restaurant, The Blarney Stone. Centrally located, Hotel Donaldson is a perfect place to stay and enjoy downtown Fargo's craft beer scene , up and coming restaurants , and culture.

One Majestic Place

Overlooking the beautiful west bank of historic Lake Agassiz in northeast North Dakota, One Majestic Place was named for just that - its majestic view of the Red River Valley. With two lodging options, The Cabin and The Gathering Place, One Majestic Place provides all the comforts of home with a spacious patio complete with a grill, fire pit and more. These charming cabins are excellent for a family reunion, friends getaway or just a peaceful weekend trip.

Cross Ranch State Park

Cross Ranch State Park has several cabins and yurts available for overnight lodging along with two different campgrounds. Each option offers panoramic views of the Missouri River and easy access to 17 miles of trails that cater to the adventurer all year long. The extensive trail system can be explored either on foot or with cross-country skis during the winter months. The trail system allows access to a 5,000-acre nature preserve with mixed prairie grass, river bottom forests, woody draws, and roaming bison.

Lady on the Lake Bed and Breakfast

Stationed on the north shore of Lake Elsie, south of Fargo, Lady on the Lake Bed and Breakfast is a truly romantic retreat steeped in history and comfort. The historical home of Colonel Richard Hankinson, the founder of Hankinson, North Dakota, spans across five acres and has 463 feet of private shoreline. The 5,000-square-foot home was built in 1884, features four bedrooms for occupancy with jetted tubs and private baths and great views of the lake. The patio is equipped with an outdoor fireplace and kitchen, a dock, kayaks, and a canoe. Bikes are available for guest use with several multi-purpose paths leading into the town of Hankinson.

For more on Legendary accommodations available in North Dakota, visit NDTourism.com .

Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at facebook.com/TravelND , on Instagram at instagram.com/northdakotalegendary/ , or on Twitter at twitter.com/NorthDakota and get tips on what to see and do all year long.

SOURCE North Dakota Tourism Division