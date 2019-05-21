Explore the Future of Blockchain Technology at SANS Minneapolis Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Minneapolis 2019 (#SANSMinneapolis) taking place August 12-17 in Minnesota. Course topics to include cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, SIEM, critical security controls, digital forensics, and security management. G. Mark Hardy (@g_mark), the founder and president of National Security Corporation will give an evening talk, "Blockchain: Building Better Business Models Securely".

Hardy explains, "Blockchain as a technology has been proposed as a solution to everything from frictionless currency transfer to tracking cargo on ships. With over one billion dollars in venture funds invested and several hundred patents filed, every security professional must know the impact on organizations in terms of risk, volatility, and competitiveness. Join me in Minneapolis where we will explore the future of this technology. I'll also share how to identify business processes at your organization that can be improved or enabled by blockchain."

In addition to his talk Hardy will teach MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership. This course provides students with the tools to become a security business leader who can build and execute strategic plans that resonate with other business executives. Students will learn how to create effective information security policy, and develop management and leadership skills to better lead, inspire, and motivate their teams.

SANS Minneapolis 2019 features cutting-edge courseware covering today's most complex cyber security issues. Courses include SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics, FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response, and SEC566: Implementing and Auditing the Critical Security Controls - In-Depth.

