Explore the Global Mobile Travel Booking Market Report 2023: Projected $612.5 Billion Market by 2031 with Competitive Strategies Involving Partnerships, Product Launches, and Acquisitions

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Travel Booking Market By Application, By Payment Mode, By Tourism Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Travel Booking Market is projected to witness remarkable growth, with an anticipated value of $612.5 billion by 2031, demonstrating a compelling CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The driving forces behind this growth are the increased disposable income and the expansion of the middle-class population. As disposable income becomes more accessible, people are inclining towards spending on travel and tourism, elevating the demand for travel-related services.

The rise in middle-class individuals equipped with disposable income has widened the scope of travel affordability, resulting in a surge in travel bookings. This surge has been particularly pronounced in the utilization of online booking platforms, including mobile travel booking apps and mobile-optimized websites, to efficiently plan and book trips.

Additionally, the growth of the global travel and tourism sector, coupled with increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity, are driving substantial growth factors. Nevertheless, the mobile travel booking market faces a hurdle due to a lack of trust in booking platforms, impeding growth due to security concerns, inaccurate information, hidden fees, and subpar customer service.

However, the tide is turning as consumer awareness about mobile travel booking applications continues to rise. The convenience and flexibility offered by these apps, made more accessible by the popularity of smartphones and mobile devices, are expected to provide ample opportunities for the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Key players within the mobile travel booking sector, such as Airbnb, Inc., Booking.com, Expedia, Inc., and others, are adopting a range of strategies like partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and further establish their positions within the competitive landscape.

This comprehensive analysis of key players' profiles and strategies is instrumental in understanding the dynamics that shape the mobile travel booking market's trajectory. By leveraging strategic partnerships, introducing innovative products, and executing acquisitions, these players are positioning themselves to capitalize on the market's growth potential and consolidate their influence within the industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity
  • Growth in global travel and tourism industry
  • Rise in disposable income and middle-class population

Restraints

  • Competition from traditional travel agents
  • Lack of trust in mobile travel booking platforms

Opportunities

  • Technological advancement in the field of tourism and travel
  • Rise in awareness among consumers pertaining to mobile travel booking applications

Key Market Players

  • Airbnb, Inc.
  • Booking.com
  • Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.
  • Hostelworld.com Limited
  • Laterooms
  • Expedia, inc.
  • MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD.
  • Skyscanner Ltd
  • TripAdvisor LLC
  • Trip.com

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key market segments
1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders
1.4. Research Methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Vacation Packages
4.3. Accommodation Booking
4.4. Transportation Booking

CHAPTER 5: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY PAYMENT MODE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Debit/Credit Card
5.3. UPI
5.4. E-Wallets

CHAPTER 6: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY TOURISM TYPE
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Domestic
6.3. International

CHAPTER 7: MOBILE TRAVEL BOOKING MARKET, BY REGION
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast By Region

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Top player positioning, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wazigx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Healthcare Informatics Market Report 2023-2031: Transforming Oncology Care - Informatics Solutions Pave the Path for Patient-Care

Global Finasteride Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2031: Key Players' Role in Market Expansion - Focus on Merck, Sun Pharmaceutical, and Teva Pharmaceutical

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.