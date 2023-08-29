Explore the One-Day Offer for the COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Tube at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm favourite skincare brand renowned for its groundbreaking products, is excited to announce its collaboration with Ulta in presenting an extraordinary 24-hour deal as part of the "21 Days of Beauty (21 DOB)" event on September 5th. The centerpiece of this enticing offer will be the viral TikTok sensation, the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Tube 100ml, celebrated for its remarkable hydrating and rejuvenating properties, all available at an incredible price point.

Ulta 21 DOB - Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream_Tube
Throughout this limited-time event, customers can enjoy an astounding 50% discount on the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Tube 100ml. This exclusive opportunity is not only accessible at Ulta's 1,300 brick-and-mortar stores but also conveniently online at ulta.com, ensuring skincare enthusiasts nationwide can partake in this exceptional beauty celebration. Discover the Extraordinary 24-Hour Deal on the Viral TikTok Sensation, the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Tube.

The Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream is a concentrated, moisturizing formulation containing 92% snail mucin extract. Recognized for its efficacy on highly reactive skin, this moisturizer reinforces the skin's protective barrier and alleviates irritation, contributing to its dedicated following of over 15,500 Amazon shoppers. In response to customer demand, the moisturizer is now available in two packaging options – jar and tube.

"We're elated to unveil our TikTok viral product in new packaging through the '21 Days of Beauty' promotion," stated a COSRX spokesperson. "This event provides us with an opportunity to introduce COSRX skincare magic to a broader audience, offering them a chance to experience our products' benefits at an unbeatable price. The Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream is a genuine hero product, and we're eager to share its wonders with all."

For the latest updates regarding the "21 Days of Beauty" promotion, including detailed terms and conditions, visit the COSRX store at Ulta.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide.

