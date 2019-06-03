Explore Top Summer Travel Destinations

Orlando Orlando, which is home to more than 100 lakes, welcomes travelers with its exquisite beauty and summer-like climate year-round. During your stay, consider the Orlando World Center Marriott in the Grand Lakes area, which provides a convenient shuttle service to local attractions, such as the city's variety of theme parks, and boasts spacious hotel rooms, many with balconies offering views of the nightly laser light show or pools. Guests also have the option to upgrade to a family-friendly suite for expanded living and dining space, and the hotel features an 18-hole golf course, outdoor pools and two 200-foot waterslides.

Philadelphia

Many cities have Fourth of July celebrations, but when it comes to fireworks and festivities, Philadelphia is a top contender. In fact, the city has two fireworks displays, perfect for watching from an outdoor patio. Featuring a stunning outdoor terrace called "The Backyard," the Aloft Philadelphia Downtown offers a place to mix, mingle and soak in Philly's outdoor vibes with a cocktail, some snacks and board games. You can also find live music on select nights.

Chicago

Locals and visitors alike can make the most of summer – perhaps the city's most popular time – by hitting the city-side beaches, countless street festivals, movies in the park, al fresco dining and more. An option like The Westin Chicago River North is located in the heart of Chicago's theater district, just steps from the Magnificent Mile and Millennium Park, close to museums, art galleries and upscale boutiques so you can wander and explore at your leisure.

Oahu

Hawaii's premier cultural showcase, the Aloha Festivals, preserves the unique traditions of the Islands. This free, month-long celebration of Hawaiian music, dance and history runs from Aug. 31-Sept. 28. A visit to the islands is also a perfect time to explore The Laylow, part of the Autograph Collection. The 1960s Hawaiian aesthetic resort is located in the heart of Waikiki, just a short walk to the ocean, restaurants, shops and nightlife. Amenities include a pool with a lush garden surrounding and nightly live entertainment, the perfect setting for a getaway when you're not quite ready to bid farewell to summer.

Mexico City

A world-class cosmopolitan city with heritage and deep roots, Mexico City is a top global destination. Don't miss the thriving art scene, electrifying nightlife, one of the world's best street food scenes and, of course, the ancient ruins nearby. Stay at the heart of Mexico City with an option such as the Sheraton Mexico City Maria Isabel Hotel, located just in front of the "Angel de la Independencia" monument, for a taste of the city's experiences, flavors, neighborhoods, museums and memorable experiences.

