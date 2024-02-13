Explore Your Dream Destination

Tips for planning a travel adventure

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you find yourself dreaming of sunshine, sand and sparkling pools, it may be time to start looking forward to your next vacation getaway. Get a jumpstart on building excitement for the journey ahead by beginning preparations early, which offers many benefits, including better rates and more time to research your options.

Start exploring ideas for a fun-filled trip with these tips from the travel experts at Funjet, which specializes in providing travelers with vacation packages to hundreds of destinations around the world:

Plan Ahead

Booking your vacation well in advance allows you to take advantage of the best deals at the most popular hotels and hottest travel dates. In addition, by being flexible with travel dates, families can save hundreds of dollars. Moving travel dates by a day or two can result in major savings, often even more than the discounts you can get on last-minute trips.

Research Dream Destinations

Deciding where you want to go is the first step, but with a literal world of possibilities, it can be difficult to narrow down your choices. One place you can find inspiration is by exploring the top travel destinations others are choosing. For example, the top 10 travel destinations booked with Funjet in 2023 include numerous international destinations. Las Vegas is the only U.S. city to make the top 10 list. Mexico is especially popular, with Cancun, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta and San Jose Del Cabo. Others include Belize City, Belize; Liberia, Costa Rica; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Panama City, Panama; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Consider All-Inclusive Options

Whether you prefer adults-only or family-friendly, luxury or budget-friendly, there's a diverse range of all-inclusive resorts to choose from. All-inclusives are known for their convenience and value. They offer hassle-free experiences with meals, drinks and often activities included. While many resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean islands are all-inclusive, be aware that smaller islands like Antigua may feature European plan-style hotels, where meals and drinks are not included.

An all-inclusive package usually encompasses a variety of activities and amenities curated to offer an enjoyable and cost-effective vacation. Within these packages, guests often have the opportunity to access amenities such as swimming pools, engage in sports activities, participate in fitness classes and other entertaining experiences.

Pack Like a Pro

Gathering everything you need for a vacation, especially with kids in tow, can be stressful. To make the process easier, organize your packing based on factors like the length of your trip, airline policies and your family's activities. Essentials like an umbrella should not be overlooked, especially if your destination's weather can be unpredictable. Maximize luggage space by packing travel-sized toiletries and put electronic necessities like your mobile device, charger and headphones in your carry-on bag.

Anticipate Extra Expenses

While all-inclusive resorts make tropical getaways stress-free and economical, it's customary to express appreciation for exceptional service with tips. Resorts typically don't require tipping, but guests commonly tip as a gesture of gratitude. When deciding to tip, families should consider modest amounts, like $1-5 per meal per person, and be mindful of different service levels as well as the convenience of using local currency. Having cash on hand makes it easier to tip as needed and ensure you have extra for souvenirs and other purchases.

Unplug and Unwind

Although most travelers believe it's essential to stay connected, it's a good idea to limit screen time so you can make the most of your vacation. Schedule a specific time, preferably in the morning, to address emails and online tasks then enjoy a worry-free rest of the day. While phones are often used to capture photos and videos or look up information about nearby attractions, putting away the screens means you'll be able to enjoy the scenery, connect with loved ones and have a truly rejuvenating experience.

Protect Your Group Travel

When traveling with a group, there's a greater chance of something happening that changes plans between when you book your trip and leave. That's why it can be a good idea to take a "travel with confidence" approach and consider including a travel protection plan in your reservations. This insurance allows travelers to cancel their trip for any reason, if necessary. When traveling with a group, stick with nonstop flights when possible, as you're more likely to stay together, which can mean more cost-effective travel.

Enjoy the Experiences

While spending leisure time by the resort pool with afternoon cocktails can be a relaxing reward, you can make the most of a destination vacation by also planning a tour. Many destinations offer services that can assist travelers with booking various adventures, ranging from catamaran cruises to hikes and almost everything in between.

Find more tips and plan your next adventure at Funjet.com or call your local travel advisor.

Where to Stay

Start planning your dream getaway by checking out these traveler-favorite destination properties, based on bookings through Funjet:

Top 10 All-Inclusive Resorts

Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa ( Punta Cana, Dominican Republic )

) Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort ( Nayarit, Mexico )

) Riu Caribe ( Cancun, Mexico )

) Riu Guanacaste ( Costa Rica )

) Riu Negril ( Jamaica )

) Iberostar Grand Paraiso (Riviera Maya, Mexico )

) Riu Cancun ( Mexico )

) Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection ( Mexico )

) Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun ( Quintana Roo, Mexico )

) Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa ( Oaxaca, Mexico )

Highly Rated Hotels for Groups

Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection ( Mexico )

) Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort ( Quintana Roo, Mexico )

) Dreams Flora Resort & Spa ( Punta Cana, Dominican Republic )

) Oasis Palm ( Cancun, Mexico )

) Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach ( Honolulu, Hawaii )

) Marival Emotions Resort & Suites ( Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico )

) Royalton Punta Cana , An Autograph Collection ( Dominican Republic )

, An Autograph Collection ( ) Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa ( Oranjestad, Aruba )

) Bahia Principe Grand La Romana ( Dominican Republic )

( ) Dreams Macao ( Punta Cana, Dominican Republic )

( ) Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres ( Mexico )

) Zoetry Agua Punta Cana ( Dominican Republic )

