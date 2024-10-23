EXPLORING THE EDGE: BAFFIN TAKES PRODUCT TESTING TO ICELAND

UNPREDICTABLE WEATHER AND CHALLENGING TERRAIN SET THE STAGE FOR BAFFIN'S LATEST EXPEDITION, ICELANDIC VOYAGE

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian cold-climate footwear and apparel brand Baffin is set to embark on an exciting new product testing expedition, this time heading to the stunning and rugged landscapes of Iceland. From October 23 to October 27, 2024, a team of Baffin executives and brand ambassadors will set out on Icelandic Voyage — a journey that will see them traverse some of the country's most challenging terrains, using this immersive environment to put products to the ultimate test.

Baffin's President Paul Hubner, Senior Vice President Mark Hubner and Brand Director Jessica Liut will be joined by Brand Ambassadors Connor Emeny and Meg O'Hara as they product test 19 different designs, including existing in-line products and upcoming new releases. This expedition builds on Baffin's legacy of rigorous product trials and Real-World Tested™ philosophy. Since 1979, Baffin has built a reputation as a leader in cold-climate footwear, delivering high-performance products that adventurers can trust to shield them from the harshest elements. At Baffin, product testing goes beyond lab certifications, taking place in the real-world environments where these boots will be used. From the coldest moments on Earth to some of the world's most extreme landscapes, Baffin ensures its products stand up to the test. This commitment to performance has led the brand on expeditions across the globe, including the North and South Poles, Machu Picchu, Lake Ontario, the Rocky Mountains, South Africa, the Bruce Trail and the Appalachian Trail, pushing Baffin products to their limits.

"Trekking in Iceland offers a unique opportunity to test the versatility of our product in a concentrated geography. The extreme environment and varied climates, elements, and terrain, found across the country will help us push our products to their limits, making sure they stand up to the toughest conditions our customers may face," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President at Baffin. "With its volcanic landscapes, hot springs, glaciers, and unpredictable weather, Iceland offers a chance to test both the durability and intentionally designed attributes of Baffin's latest innovations in footwear. This excursion not only underscores Baffin's dedication to real-world testing but also reflects the brand's commitment to delivering quality high-performance boots that meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts worldwide."

Baffin Brand Ambassadors Connor Emeny and Meg O'Hara have both worn Baffin product on their own adventures but are joining a Baffin owned expedition for the first time. Emeny, the only person to complete an Iron-distance triathlon on all seven continents, wore Baffin footwear and apparel as he conquered his final continent, Antarctica, while O'Hara, an artist and environmentalist, has sported Baffin gear on expeditions to both Iceland and Greenland. This expedition will provide the opportunity to receive real-time feedback and perspective on product performance from them both.

Through days of challenging hikes and travels through diverse elements, each moment will provide a chance to refine and enhance products, ensuring Baffin remains the benchmark for performance in extreme conditions. New products tested during this expedition will lay the foundation for a new hiking category that Baffin is developing, anticipated to launch next year.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited