Exploring the "Next Gen" Smart Health Kitchen: Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances Shines at DREAME NEXT Launch Event in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, technology innovator Dreame Technology hosted the "DREAME NEXT" launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. During the event, Jackie Chen, head of Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances, showcased a lineup of high-tech products and innovations designed to address the evolving pain points of the smart kitchen.

"DREAME NEXT” launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco

Chen shared a compelling observation that resonated deeply with American consumers: in an era of rising costs, the pursuit of high-quality dining is becoming increasingly difficult. According to data from Review42, expensive delivery services have become a significant financial burden for many American households. After factoring in service fees, delivery charges, and tips, total bills often reach 1.4 times the original restaurant menu price. This 40% premium, combined with the lukewarm and soggy texture often resulting from 30-to-40-minute wait times, has dampened the joy of daily dining. Meanwhile, traditional home appliances often struggle with inconsistent performance and complex operations, making it hard to replicate "restaurant-quality" results at home.

Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances is committed to changing this through the innovative application of smart algorithms, fluid dynamics, and thermal engineering. The goal is to empower users to reclaim the time, money, and taste buds "stolen" by overpriced delivery through a more efficient, low-barrier kitchen experience.

Air Fryer: Synergizing Steam and Airflow to End Dry Textures

A centerpiece of the launch was the Dreame AeroFusion™ Air Fryer AF60. Addressing the common frustration of dry, tough food produced by traditional air fryers, the AF60 introduces CrispVapor™ technology. Its integrated 800W die-cast aluminum steam generator is designed to produce 140°C superheated steam within 30 seconds, creating a moisture barrier around the ingredients. Combined with 20 smart recipes optimized through tens of thousands of tests, the machine automatically adjusts cooking modes at the precise moment required. This "Steam-Then-Roast" logic, paired with a 2500 RPM high-speed fan and a Coandă-effect air duct for 360° circulation, aims to deliver a perfect "crispy outside, juicy inside" experience.

The AF60 also showcases high-efficiency hardware architecture. It features an innovative dual-source heating system: a top stainless-steel tube with an infrared coating to boost heating efficiency, and an innovative PTC ceramic heater at the bottom. This bottom-surface heating improves energy distribution and eliminates cold spots. With the self-regulating nature of PTC materials, the AF60 enhances safety from the structural level, setting a new efficiency benchmark for modern kitchens.

Power Blender: Linking Sensors and Algorithms for Automated Blending

In North America, fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers are increasingly focused on precise nutritional intake. Beyond the "light and healthy" meals provided by air fryers, a smooth, nutrient-rich post-workout supplement is essential. However, transforming tough nuts or frozen berries into a silky liquid requires precise power control.

The Dreame BlendLogic™ Power Blender PB70 features the iDetect™ Smart Blending System, designed to eliminate the guesswork of manual settings. Based on high-frequency closed-loop feedback logic and a high-precision Hall-effect current sensor, the PB70 captures minute electrical fluctuations as small as 1mA. This gives the device a "sense of touch," allowing it to interpret the volume, hardness, and consistency of ingredients in real time. This sensory data, processed by a proprietary PID algorithm, completes the "sense-to-execute" cycle within 50ms. Supported by a 1400W variable-speed motor, the PB70 adapts its power output to the specific needs of different ingredients, evolving the blender from a passive tool into an active assistant that preserves nutrients by minimizing heat buildup.

Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: Precision Control for Professional Quality at Home

For coffee aficionados, Dreame introduced the Dreame Ecceluxe™ Master Fully Automatic Espresso Machine FCM60. To bring the complex café experience into the home, Dreame engineers reconstructed the extraction process with surgical precision. The FCM60 utilizes a 420-grade stainless steel burr set with a precision of approximately 0.005mm, designed to keep temperature rise within the grinding chamber under 3°C to preserve the beans' original aroma.

During extraction, the FCM60 utilizes a 19-bar high-pressure pump for optimal penetration, paired with a dual PID temperature control system and smart pre-infusion to ensure consistent flavor profiles across every cup. Furthermore, addressing the "cleaning nightmare" of traditional machines, the FCM60 features an industry-first front-access detachable micro-brewing unit. By embedding the complex support structure within the machine body, Dreame reduced the brewing core to a compact size that can be removed and rinsed with one hand in seconds—true to the philosophy of "leaving the complexity to the machine and the simplicity to the user."

In addition to these flagship products, the event featured the Dreame AeroFusion™ Air Fryer AF30, which is set to officially launch in the U.S. market in June. The product will be available for purchase through Amazon, Dreame's official website, and other major online channels. The AF30 attracted significant attention during the showcase with its 7L family-sized capacity and the innovative 360° Dual-Source Cyclonic Heat™ system. The showcase also included the Dreame FlowNutri™ Tilt Slow Juicer SJ30, the Dreame FlowNutri™ Master Slow Juicer SJ60, the Dreame PortFresh™ Portable Blender PB10, and the Dreame ToastControl™ Smart Toaster TA60, etc., signaling the steady expansion of Dreame's full-scenario kitchen ecosystem.

Jackie Chen stated that Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances' roadmap for the North American market includes the upcoming launch of smart stand mixers, high-performance professional blenders, and smart toasting equipment. By diving deep into smart algorithms, intelligent sensing, and automated structures, Dreame aims to simplify complex kitchen tasks, evolving appliances from simple tools into "Smart Collaborative Systems" with sensing and execution capabilities.

From its debut at AWE to its official launch in Silicon Valley, Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances is accelerating its transition from a technical explorer to an industry innovator. As global demand for wellness and quality of life grows, the kitchen appliance industry has entered a new, technology-driven cycle. Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances is committed to using cross-disciplinary technology and human-centric design to help households easily achieve professional-grade results, bringing a qualitative leap to the global home cooking experience through the power of technology.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

SOURCE Dreame