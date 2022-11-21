Explosive Detection Equipment Market to Grow by USD 2.78 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Innovations in Technology - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive detection equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free Sample Report.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026

The global explosive detection equipment market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of many prominent players competing for a large market share. Stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. Furthermore, the sales of technology-based platforms such as EDS are primarily influenced by prevalent economic situations in dominant markets such as the US and Europe. Hence, during the economic downturn, purchases may be subjected to deferral or cancelation, and a relatively slower rate of adoption is expected. The diversification of geographical markets, in tandem with the product offerings, would be a key criterion for ensuring profitability and survival in the long run.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Hand-held Detectors



Ground-mounted Screeners



Vehicle-mounted Mobile Detectors

The explosive detection equipment market share growth in the handheld detectors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Handheld explosive detectors are the leading operational solution employed by modern security forces to detect explosives such as IEDs. Increased security measures adopted by worldwide security agencies at various locations are expected to drive the demand for handheld EDS, which is expected to drive the handheld detectors segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for explosive detection equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need to ensure national security and efficient public services will facilitate the explosive detection equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The explosive detection equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the Emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology as one of the prime reasons driving the Explosive Detection Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., etc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist explosive detection equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the explosive detection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the explosive detection equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the explosive detection equipment market, vendors

Related Reports:



Gas Detection Equipment Market by Product, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The gas detection equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 918.26 million from 2020 to 2025.

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 558.94 million from 2020 to 2025.

Explosive Detection Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Analogic Corp., Autoclear LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Chemring Group Plc, DetectaChem Inc., iSENTECH, Kromek Group Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Morphix Technologies, Novatest Srl, OSI Systems Inc., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Westminster Group Plc, and CobhamÂ Advanced Electronic Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hand-held detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hand-held detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ground-mounted screeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ground-mounted screeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 93: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Chemring Group Plc

Exhibit 98: Chemring Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Chemring Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Chemring Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 101: Chemring Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Chemring Group Plc - Segment focus

10.5 iSENTECH

Exhibit 103: iSENTECH - Overview



Exhibit 104: iSENTECH - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: iSENTECH - Key offerings

10.6 Kromek Group Plc

Exhibit 106: Kromek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Kromek Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Kromek Group Plc - Key offerings

10.7 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 109: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 OSI Systems Inc.

Exhibit 114: OSI Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: OSI Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: OSI Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: OSI Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Smiths Detection Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Smiths Detection Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Smiths Detection Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Teledyne FLIR LLC

Exhibit 127: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Teledyne FLIR LLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio