Explosive Growth: C4® Heads to NACS as America's Fastest-Growing Energy Drink

C4 ® has been blowing up in the booming fit energy drink category, which itself has grown by 559% YOY, signaling a massive increase in the number of consumers who want better products to fuel their active lifestyles. Powered by CarnoSyn ® Beta-Alanine, BetaPower ® , and other key ingredients that support explosive energy, mental alertness, and improved performance, the C4 ® lineup does just that. With nine amazing flavors and a better-for-you position built on zero sugar, zero sodium, zero carbs, and zero calories, C4 ® also carries a right to win in the growing sugar-free subcategory.

Doss Cunningham, CEO of Nutrabolt, stated, "When C4® was first released approximately 10 years ago, we targeted the gym-goer to deliver a powerful pre-workout supplement that would substantially elevate performance. After nearly a decade since its launch, C4® is known around the world as the undisputed pre-workout leader. With our increased focus on the performance energy category, C4® is transcending the pre-workout powder market it has proudly led all these years and delivering a new breed of high-performance, better-for-you energy drinks to a broader marketplace."

Making good on that goal, C4® has had a dominant year in the overall energy drink market. The brand has already broken into the top 15 energy drinks list and continues to climb, having hit number 13 in the last four weeks. Showing no signs of slowdown, C4® is painting energy doors yellow at a rapid rate, ramping up at major retail and convenience locations nationwide.

The brand also has a strong presence in the field, having sampled over 2 million cans of C4® since launch. The C4® team plans to sample and activate at over 50 college campuses in 2020. Additional 2020 plans include a revved-up marketing and events calendar, plus the release of new C4® flavors, including specials for spring break and summer.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores and in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

