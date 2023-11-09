Expo Home Improvement Celebrates Their 2023 Expo Home Hero Winner

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Home Improvement, a renowned name in the home improvement industry, is excited to announce the 6th annual Expo Home Heroes winner. This heartfelt initiative continues to transform the lives of local military veterans by renovating their bathrooms, creating safer, more accessible spaces in their homes.

What is Expo Home Heroes?

Through their non-profit organization, Matthew6Ministries, Expo Home Improvement launched its annual Expo Home Hero bathroom giveback. This program is designed to honor our veterans and give back to individuals who have made a profound impact through their military careers and now have a need for a safe, more accessible bathroom.

"We will be giving away not only a beautiful bathroom remodel, but a safe bathing experience for a veteran in need. It is our way of making a positive change in their lives," said Amanda McDaniel, VP of Brand Marketing and Culture at Expo Home Improvement.

This year's lucky winner is Paul B. from Tyler, Texas. Paul grew up in a military family, where his grandfather served in World War I, his father in World War II, and his brothers served in Korea and Vietnam. Paul continued the legacy and served in the Army Special Forces. The company will work over the course of two days, providing a grand reveal of the new safe shower on November 10th.

How are Heroes Nominated?

Nominations for Expo Home Heroes are received from Expo Home Improvement staff. Staff members are encouraged to nominate their local heroes throughout the year and share their stories of resilience.

The chosen Expo Home Hero will receive a bathroom renovation, featuring state-of-the-art fixtures, accessibility enhancements, and elegant design elements, all customized to meet their unique needs and preferences. Expo Home Improvement's team will work closely with the selected hero to ensure that the new bathroom is not just a space but a sanctuary that complements their lifestyle.

About Matthew6Ministries

Recognizing the needs of Texans, M6M was created with the purpose to serve and spread love within the community.

M6M strives to not only impact DFW, but communities throughout Texas. Some of their partnerships include CCA in Lewisville, Table of Grace in Central Texas, and Seton Home in San Antonio.

For more information about M6M or to donate visit Matthew6Ministries.org

