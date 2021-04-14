Express Employment Professionals Introduces Emerging Entrepreneur Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing franchise, announced today the launch of its new Emerging Entrepreneur Program, a professional development curriculum designed to provide candidates with the tools, expertise and strategies needed to be an effective leader while working as a salaried employee through Express' international headquarters in Oklahoma City. Those accepted into the program will learn how to use their skills in on-the-job scenarios, follow a proven path to future business ownership, gain insights from successful business leaders and more.

Over the course of 18 months, Emerging Entrepreneurs will work in various roles of an Express office as they prepare themselves to become a business leader or future business owner. The training program includes a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning through the Express network, offering candidates an immersive experience that helps them grow the skills needed to run a rewarding business. With one-on-one mentorship and invaluable insights from Express' headquarters team and franchise owners, Emerging Entrepreneurs are given an opportunity to take their skills and future to the next level.

"At Express Employment Professionals, making an impact on the lives of job seekers, clients and the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do. When good leaders model positive leadership behaviors, it empowers others to take personal ownership of their own development, which is why this area has always been so important to us," said Jason Patrick, Director of the Emerging Entrepreneur Program and Owner of Express Employment Professionals' Nashville office. "We're so excited to offer our new Emerging Entrepreneur Program to growth-minded, business-focused individuals who are ready to unleash their transferrable skills and entrepreneurial potential within our proven franchise system while making a difference in the lives of others."

As a company that has put more than 9 million people to work worldwide, Express is passionate about helping people elevate their careers and lives through professional development. The brand continually invests in developing exceptional talent through unparalleled mentorship opportunities, as well as programs like Emerging Entrepreneur and its existing "Bridge to Ownership" (BTO) program, which guides Express employees and staffing industry professionals to becoming franchise owners. In fact, since 2019, 15 individuals have transitioned into business ownership through the BTO program and are now among Express' most successful franchisees.

"Starting out as an Express employee myself, I've experienced firsthand the value of the company's many professional development opportunities. As I advanced throughout my career, I always aspired to own and operate a business of my own and Express' BTO program allowed me to seamlessly bring the idea to fruition," said Mark Leupold, owner of the Express Employment Professionals in Appleton, Wisconsin. "Express was by my side every step of the way and I know that the launch of the Emerging Entrepreneurs Program will allow aspiring business leaders the opportunity to gain tremendous knowledge as they determine their individual career paths."

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs more than 500,000 people across 830+ franchise locations worldwide. Express has been recognized as the staffing category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities for 10 consecutive years and its franchisees have average annual sales per mature territory of more than $5 million in the U.S.

Aspiring Emerging Entrepreneurs can learn more about Express' new program and apply for candidacy by visiting www.expressfranchising.com/emerge. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising, at [email protected] or visit www.expressfranchising.com.

