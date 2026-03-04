Express Employment Professionals Reports Strong Year‑End Momentum and Strategic Expansion

New vertical offerings and a people‑centered approach position Express for continued growth as businesses seek modern workforce solutions.

2025 Highlights

Revenues of $3.67 billion in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

Office Count: 850

Employed 406,000 people

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals closed 2025 with $3.67 billion in revenue, employing 406,000 people across more than 850 franchise locations worldwide, reinforcing its position as one of the most experienced and trusted staffing partners in the industry.

Powered by more than 40 years of expertise, Express gained strong sales momentum in the second half of 2025, driven by demand for reliable staffing support and the company's commitment to putting people first in an increasingly technology‑dependent world.

"I am incredibly grateful to our franchise owners and their teams for continuing to lead the way in staffing innovation while staying true to our people‑first values," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, president and chairman of Express Employment International. "Their dedication to connecting top talent with great companies strengthens local economies, fuels opportunity and drives the momentum that positions Express for continued growth in 2026 and beyond."

Express continues to broaden its global impact by expanding two specialty verticals with its professional and healthcare offerings, creating new opportunities for skilled workers and enabling franchise teams to support employers with greater precision and expertise.

The staffing company also advanced its footprint by awarding 54 new franchise agreements across major markets, including Florida, California, Texas and New York, strengthening its ability to meet workforce demand in key regions.

A People‑First Model Enhanced by Technology

As workforce expectations evolve, Express is modernizing its staffing capabilities with new systems and tools designed to enable franchise teams deliver faster, more streamlined service without losing the personal connection central to the brand.

"We continue to invest heavily in technology while remaining grounded in the values that guide how we serve people," Funk said. "Technology should never replace relationships. It should strengthen them."

Industry Recognition Across Multiple Categories

In 2025, Express earned top honors from several leading industry organizations, including:

Entrepreneur : Franchise 500 List and Best in Category for 14 consecutive years, Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for less than $150,000, Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and Top Franchises for Veterans

: Franchise 500 List and Best in Category for 14 consecutive years, Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for less than $150,000, Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and Top Franchises for Veterans Forbes : America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, America's Best Temp Staffing Firms and Best Employers for New Grads

: America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, America's Best Temp Staffing Firms and Best Employers for New Grads Staffing Industry Analysts : Sixth-Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Third-Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Direct Hire Firms, Largest Direct Hire Staffing Firms Globally and 15th-Largest Global Staffing Firm

: Sixth-Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Third-Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Direct Hire Firms, Largest Direct Hire Staffing Firms Globally and 15th-Largest Global Staffing Firm Franchise Business Review : Top Franchise Culture, Top Franchises for Women, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises

: Top Franchise Culture, Top Franchises for Women, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises ClearlyRated : Best of Staffing Talent and Client Diamond Awards

: Best of Staffing Talent and Client Diamond Awards Franchise Direct : Top 100 Global Franchises

: Top 100 Global Franchises Franchise Times : Top 400 (#32)

: Top 400 (#32) Franchise Research Institute: World Class Franchise Since 2006

Express began 2026 with continued recognition as the top staffing and recruiting franchise on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and added to that momentum with placement as Franchise Direct's No. 14 Top Global Franchise and ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent and Best of Staffing Client Gold Awards.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 11 million people globally since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals