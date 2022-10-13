Express Employment Professionals Selects SOCi as Localized Marketing Platform of Record, Buys Franchisees Time at Crucial Moment for Labor Market

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. and Express Employment Professionals announced today the staffing company has selected SOCi as its multi-location marketing platform of record. Through SOCi Social , SOCi Reviews , and most recently, SOCi Listings , the new agreements will allow Express franchisees to better manage their marketing efforts in an efficient, time-saving manner.

The pandemic had a pivotal impact on the global workforce, leaving a historically tight labor market in its wake as business rushed to reopen. Despite these labor shortages, businesses still need to hire high-quality, skilled talent to keep local economies thriving. The platform offerings from SOCi will provide Express franchise owners with easy-to-use tools, consolidating digital marketing efforts so they can focus on contributing to the company's mission of putting a million people to work annually.

"Our franchisees utilizing SOCi have saved time, energy, and stress," said Sheena Hollander, International Spokesperson and Director of Corporate Communications and PR for Express Employment International. "Long gone are the days of worrying about what content to post, how to respond to reviews or engagements or how to track results. Now, our teams can focus on what they are best at: being experts in the staffing industry."

According to a SOCi commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, 71% of marketers who have a solution that can aggregate and manage localized content across locations and channels report a positive impact on their localized marketing efforts as a result. Many companies string together multiple point solutions, which makes it difficult to ensure seamless marketing coordination across local and corporate teams. However, Express continues to overcome that challenge while also saving hours in cross-platform coordination by encouraging its franchisees to adopt the SOCi platform.

"We had a franchisee who was able to plan an entire month's worth of organic content for two Express locations in eight total minutes, and the time that was saved allowed the franchisee to help people find meaningful employment," Hollander said. "Because of the success we have seen with Social and Reviews, we expanded our partnership with SOCi and recently began utilizing SOCi Listings across our more than 860 franchise locations."

"Our ultimate goal at SOCi is to see our customers meet their marketing and business goals," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "Their success is our success, so I'm thrilled Express Employment Professionals is seeing a real impact as a result of using our platform."

To learn more about how SOCi's all-in-one platform helps brands design industry-leading localized marketing strategies, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

About Express Employment International

Express Employment International supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Express Employment International boasts a team of more than 250 professionals in Oklahoma City and a network of sales and support teams internationally. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com.

