Express Laundry Gives Back with Free Laundry & Early Literacy Day

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshkosh Express Laundry Center, in Oshkosh, Wis., recently held a Free Laundry & Early Literacy Day for the community. The event, Thursday, June 11, included free laundry services, lunch, engaging early literacy activities for children and adults, as well as food, drawings and raffles. During the community event, a dedicated team of volunteers achieved remarkable results:

50 volunteers served 88 families

Completed more than 8,200 pounds of laundry

Gave away more than 200 books

Giving Back to the Community

The Free Laundry & Early Literacy Day, which was co-sponsored by the LaundryCares Foundation, Girbau North America and Oshkosh Express Laundry Center, focused on bringing reading and learning to a place where children and caregivers gather regularly – Express Laundry Center. Simultaneously, the Express Laundry Center staff and volunteers greeted families, helped them do their laundry at no charge, and offered them free books, lunch, activities and prizes.

Throughout the afternoon, children participated in reading and learning activities with help from community partners including the Oshkosh Public Library, Winnebago County Literacy Council and the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry. The LaundryCares Foundation also provided attendees with access to a free digital library through Book Smart-World Reader, a reading initiative that gives families access to children's books with matching corresponding activities right from their family's phone.

Collaborating for Success

The day included an Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting of the Express Laundry Center and a LaundryCares ribbon cutting for the laundry's Read, Play & Learn space. The Express Laundry Center's Read, Play & Learn space is a child-friendly and comfortable learning area that promotes school readiness and offers a free book to customers. The Read, Play & Learn space was born from collaborative efforts of LaundryCares Foundation and Too Small to Fail, who joined forces to create the Laundry Literacy Coalition, focused on supporting early language development in young children.

Other activities included face painting, balloon art, glitter tattoos and story time with a local librarian.

About Oshkosh Express Laundry Center

Committed to customer service and convenience, Oshkosh Express Laundry Center is a continually updated high-speed laundry offering free WIFI, comfortable seating, flat-screen televisions, vending machines, a convenient drive-up door, full-service wash/dry/fold and drop-off dry cleaning. It's also a place where children can read, interact and learn on laundry day. For more information about Express Laundry Center, visit www.oshkoshexpresslaundrycenter.com.

