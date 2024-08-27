Express Legal Funding Launches LFAFF: New Trade Organization to Protect Consumers & Law Firms with Strategic Vendor Partnerships

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Legal Funding, a leading provider of pre-settlement funding services, proudly announces the establishment of the Legal Funders for Actually Fair Funding (LFAFF), a coalition dedicated to safeguarding consumers and law firms through strategic vendor partnerships and ethical pre-settlement funding practices.

A New Standard in Legal and Consumer Protection

LFAFF aims to redefine the legal funding industry by championing fairness, transparency, and inclusivity. This new trade organization is committed to ensuring that injured claimants, regardless of their background, can access the financial support they need to cover their living costs while pursuing justice, and law firms benefit from reliable, transparent vendors to accelerate their growth.

"At Express Legal Funding, our commitment has always been to support both our clients and the legal community with integrity," said Aaron Winston, Author and Strategy Director at Express Legal Funding. "With the launch of LFAFF, we're taking this commitment to the next level by establishing a trusted alliance that prioritizes ethical standards and transparency in all legal service industry vendor partnerships, reducing overhead expenses and protecting law firms from wasted SEO and marketing costs."

Core Objectives of LFAFF

Industry Best Practices (B2C): Implement a higher standard for pre-settlement funding, providing plaintiffs access to financial resources without compromising their legal claims.

Law Firm Support (B2B) : Providing law firms with access to pre-vetted, trustworthy vendors to enhance their practice and client service, with potential discounts for member firms.

: Providing law firms with access to pre-vetted, trustworthy vendors to enhance their practice and client service, with potential discounts for member firms. Ethical Standards and Transparency: Promoting high ethical standards across all vendor partnerships, ensuring that the legal funding industry remains accountable and trustworthy.

Membership and Benefits

Expanding beyond the pre-settlement funding industry, LFAFF is open to law firms and vendors who are committed to upholding the organization's ethical standards and guidelines. Members will benefit from a network of like-minded professionals, access to exclusive resources, and the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development of industry best practices.

About Express Legal Funding

Express Legal Funding is a nationally recognized and trusted pre-settlement funding company and brand based in Plano, Texas. As a premier provider of pre-settlement funding, it's dedicated to offering plaintiffs the financial support they need while they await the resolution of their cases. The company is committed to ethical practices and transparency, ensuring that its clients receive fair and equitable services.

About LFAFF

The Legal Funders for Actually Fair Funding (LFAFF) is a trade organization founded by Express Legal Funding to promote ethical standards, consumer protection, and strategic partnerships in the legal funding industry. LFAFF is committed to fostering a fair and transparent environment for both law firms and the consumers they serve.

