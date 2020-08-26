Express Yourself: Herff Jones Adds Style-Driven Necklaces To Class Jewelry Lineup

This new offering builds on Herff Jones' over-100-year history in the class ring business and was led by the insights and direct feedback of hundreds of students from across the country. While a ring is a one-of-a-kind symbol of a student's high school journey, recognizing and commemorating that unique moment in their life, a class necklace is an everyday piece that allows them to continuously tell their story as they add new memories and experiences.

"We know today's students are actively expressing who they are in everything they do – from what they say to the clothes they wear to the TikTok videos they post. Peer-to-peer messaging is extremely important. With a Herff Jones class necklace, they can wear their story their way, express who they are now, and it can change as they change," said Herff Jones President Steve Down.

A Herff Jones class necklace starts with one of six pendent bases, which are genuine class ring tops, and is customized with two or more HJ Expressions™. With a collection of more than 100 different HJ Expressions™ – from zodiac signs to extracurricular activities and more – the necklace is a limitless expression of the person wearing it. All HJ Expressions™ are available in either sterling silver or 10K gold plate.

Herff Jones class necklaces and HJ expressions™ are available for purchase now via a Herff Jones sales partner. Click HERE to learn more about these new offerings.

ABOUT HERFF JONES

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Gibbons

[email protected]

(317) 612-3517

SOURCE Herff Jones

Related Links

www.herffjones.com

