Exro Unveils New Application for Coil Driver™ Technology to Reduce the Cost and Complexity of Deploying Electric Vehicle Infrastructure at Scale

The Coil Driver™ technology can be used to deliver Level 1 to Level 4 charging capabilities, and provide electricity back to the grid, with significantly less power electronics. This includes charging capabilities from renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. The Company filed a new family of patents that covers this additional functionality for the Coil Driver™, further strengthening its cost positioning and demonstrating its continued commitment to driving bold innovative solutions in EV power electronics. The recent patent filing raises Exro's combined held and submitted patent portfolio to 36 and comes on the heels of Exro's graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Currently, EVs require three different types of power electronics components to power the vehicles in motion and charge the batteries from the grid or renewable energy sources: a motor drive, on-board charger and external DC fast charger. Exro engineers found that the Coil Driver™ technology has the ability to replace all three components, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of deploying EVs and the charging infrastructure at scale.

"Unlocking the ability for the Coil Driver™ to simplify and streamline fast charger deployments for charge point operators and automakers has the potential to be a game changer," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "We hope that this will provide a path to standardization and enable EV charging infrastructure to scale at the pace needed to reach EV goals. This is a great example of how Exro continues to innovate and find new integrated solutions for our core technologies as the EV market continues to evolve."

Initial findings show that the minimal addition of voltage sensors to the existing Coil Driver™ enables this charging infrastructure use case. Next, the Exro team will continue development to validate whether the Coil Driver™ can be a grid connected energy storage solution and provide electricity back when needed for resiliency and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications. If successful, this will increase grid flexibility and enable commercial and heavy-duty EV fleets to seamlessly serve as mobile energy storage systems that could be tapped for back-up power.

"Originally with the Coil Driver™, the goal was to develop the perfect electric powertrain. With recent concerns around the realities of scaling fast charging infrastructure and sustainable energy use, we have continued research and development activities that further enhance and build on the Coil Driver™ capabilities to solve issues beyond just the vehicle," said Exro Chief Engineer Eric Hustedt. "Initial findings show that it works, and we're excited to proceed to the next phase. With Coil Driver™, Exro has the potential to make powering and charging EVs simple and cost-effective."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

