EXTENDED CLASS PERIOD: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LNTH

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) common stock between November 6, 2024 and August 6, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Captioned Indiana Public Retirement Systemv. Lantheus Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-09234 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lantheus class action lawsuit charges Lantheus and certain of Lantheus's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A previously filed complaint is captioned Margolis v. Lantheus Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-07491 (S.D.N.Y.).

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Lantheus presents itself as a sophisticated medical technology company driving innovation in radiopharmaceuticals. Lantheus's flagship product is Pylarify, a prostate-specific membrane-antigen PET imaging agent.

The Lantheus class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants portrayed Lantheus as a diversified, data-driven company with multiple growth drivers, long-term contracts, and deep understanding of market dynamics. However, as the Lantheus investor class action alleges, Lantheus's success was almost entirely dependent on Pylarify, which generated the vast majority of revenue. The Lantheus lawsuit further alleges that defendants knew that its forecasting processes were unreliable and that management had materially underestimated the pricing and reimbursement risks created by a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rule shifting hospital reimbursement for Pylarify from Average Sales Price to Mean Unit Cost rates.

The Lantheus shareholder class action lawsuit further alleges that May 7, 2025, Lantheus announced first quarter results that missed market expectations. Specifically, Pylarify sales declined year-over-year, and defendants lowered full-year guidance, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Lantheus shares fell approximately 23%, the complaint alleges.

Then, on August 6, 2025, the Lantheus class action alleges that Lantheus announced an 8% year-over-year decline in Pylarify revenue, revealed that price-mix had deteriorated by roughly 10%, slashed its full-year guidance, and admitted to widespread contract renegotiations and account losses. On this news, the price of Lantheus shares fell nearly 29%, the complaint alleges.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Lantheus common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lantheus class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lantheus class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lantheus class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lantheus class action lawsuit.

