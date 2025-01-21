Extending Insights to the Small Intestine: Cmbio™ Teams Up with Nimble Science

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cmbio™, a global leader in multi-omics science and digital biology, announces a strategic partnership with Nimble Science, to deliver first in class high-quality, multi-omic data insights from the small intestine. Through this initiative, Nimble's SIMBA™ GI Health Data Platform will be combined with Cmbio's advanced expertise in multi-omics data integration to advance microbiome research and support innovative advances in personalized healthcare for their clients.

The platform leverages the SIMBA™ Capsule, a non-invasive ingestible device, that allows for precise sampling of the small intestine—an area critical to health but historically difficult to access—offering a more targeted and direct approach compared to traditional reliance on fecal or endoscopic samples. Cmbio will serve as a Certified Service Provider, having worked closely with Nimble Science to develop and validate the data quality of this innovative approach. By incorporating the unique data and insights from Nimble's platform into Cmbio's systems biology platform, this collaboration will provide clients with insights such as identifying microbiota-driven mechanisms that impact nutrient absorption, immune modulation, and metabolic pathways, paving the way for targeted therapies and precision interventions.

Anders Grøn, CEO of Cmbio™, shared his excitement about the partnership:

"This collaboration marks an important step in our mission to decode the microbiome's role in health and disease. By incorporating Nimble's innovative data platform into our multi-omics services, we can now offer our clients access to previously unreachable data from the small intestine. This will enable deeper scientific discoveries and accelerate the development of innovative microbiome-based solutions."

The small intestine plays a pivotal role in nutrient absorption, immune function, and metabolic regulation. However, due to its inaccessibility, research has often relied on fecal samples as proxies for gut health—providing only partial insights. Nimble's SIMBA™ capsule overcomes this limitation by collecting uncontaminated fluid biopsies directly from the small intestine. It uses a proprietary mechanism that shields samples from contamination and preserves nucleic acids during their journey through the digestive tract, ensuring highly accurate and reliable data for analysis. The fluid samples are ideal for multi-omic analyses, including metagenomics, metabolomics, and proteomics, enabling researchers to explore microbial activity and metabolite production with exceptional precision.

Sabina Bruehlmann, CEO of Nimble Science, highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership:

"The ability to interrogate the small intestine directly, with endoscopy-quality, scalable data collected via our simple home-use capsule kits has been transformative for our customers. Partnering with Cmbio allows them to integrate this data into the most advanced multi-omics platforms available today. Together, we are advancing microbiome research and personalized medicine."

This collaboration will benefit a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, nutrition, diagnostics, and consumer health. For example, pharmaceutical companies could leverage small intestine data to develop more effective drugs for conditions like inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome by understanding how medications interact with the gut microbiome in the small intestine. By providing insights into host-microbiota interactions and their roles in health and disease, Cmbio™ and Nimble Science aim to accelerate innovation in areas such as live biotherapeutics development, dietary interventions, and precision medicine.

