External Nasal Dilator Market to Grow by USD 242.3 Million from 2024-2028 Driven by Rising Air Pollution, with AI Powering Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global External Nasal Dilator Market size is estimated to grow by USD 242.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.Increasing air pollution is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing severity of OSA. However, availability of alternatives poses a challenge - Key market players include ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group, Buteyko Clinic International, Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, Laganshire Ltd, Mckeon Products Inc., Nasal Aid, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Potters Hollow Company Ltd, Rhinomed Ltd, The Sleep Better Company, Victoreks Health Products Ltd., and Wilko.

External Nasal Dilator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 242.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Key companies profiled ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group, Buteyko Clinic International, Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, Laganshire Ltd, Mckeon Products Inc., Nasal Aid, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Potters Hollow Company Ltd, Rhinomed Ltd, The Sleep Better Company, Victoreks Health Products Ltd., and Wilko

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market is significantly impacted by the rising prevalence of this sleep disorder. OSA affects approximately 49 million adults in the US alone, with 25-27% of adults aged 30-70 years being affected. OSA is characterized by intermittent throat muscle relaxation, which blocks the nasal airway passage during sleep, resulting in inadequate breathing and lowered oxygen levels. Symptoms include episodes of breathing cessation and loud snoring. Risk factors for OSA include a narrowed airway, excess weight, hypertension, chronic nasal congestion, smoking, diabetes, gender, and a family history of sleep apnea and asthma. OSA is particularly common among those with hypertension. The health consequences of untreated OSA are severe, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, depression, and type 2 diabetes. The external nasal dilator market is indirectly influenced by OSA, as it does not directly address the underlying cause of sleep apnea but can help reduce snoring by widening the nasal cavity for improved airflow. Public health and safety are at risk due to the increasing prevalence of OSA, making the need for effective solutions all the more pressing.

The External Nasal Dilator market is thriving in the medical devices sector, offering non-invasive solutions for sleep disorders and breathing difficulties. These devices enhance nasal passage airflow by reducing nasal resistance caused by nasal congestion, colds, deviated septum, or anatomical anomalies. Snoring, obstructive sleep apnea, and other sleep-related disorders are common applications. The geriatric population and adults with respiratory diseases, allergies, or air pollution-related issues benefit significantly. Reusable and customizable devices are available at retail pharmacies and online platforms as over-the-counter solutions. Design and comfort are crucial factors, with hypoallergenic materials ensuring user-friendliness. Athletes also use nasal strips for improved nasal airflow during performance.

External nasal dilators are commonly used to address snoring caused by a blocked nose. These devices effectively reduce airflow resistance by opening nasal passages without the need for medication. However, internal nasal dilators, such as nasal cones, clips, stents, and prongs, pose a direct substitution threat due to their popularity among individuals with sleep apnea, OSA, and other sleep-related breathing issues. Internal nasal dilators function by expanding the alar cartilage when compressed, enabling easy breathing. They are reusable and come in various sizes and shapes for optimal fit. Alternative options to external nasal dilators include nasal sprays and nasal surgery. Nasal sprays, which include antihistamines, steroids, anticholinergic, decongestants, mast cell inhibitors, and non-medicated saline, are popular for unblocking noses and reducing snoring. Over-the-counter steroid and decongestant nasal sprays are readily available. For persistent nasal issues, some individuals opt for nasal surgery, known as somnoplasty, which is a painless, 15-20 minute procedure. The presence of these alternatives hinders the growth of the global external nasal dilator market during the forecast period.

The External Nasal Dilator market faces several challenges in various sectors. In retail pharmacies, stocking and promoting a wide range of dilators for adults and pediatrics can be difficult. E-commerce platforms offer convenience but require effective marketing and competitive pricing. Nasal strips, a popular solution, face challenges due to nasal airway resistance and airflow issues in sleep-related disorders. Non-invasive, hypoallergenic dilators made of soft materials and customizable features cater to the needs of adults and athletes. Design and comfort are crucial factors, especially for those suffering from respiratory disorders like allergies, sleep apnea, or nasal passages with airflow constraints and structural problems. Online platforms and over-the-counter sales present opportunities, but addressing concerns related to air pollution and anatomical anomalies requires continuous innovation. Wearable health technology integrating nasal dilators can improve sleep quality and respiratory health.

Application 1.1 Nasal congestion

1.2 Snoring

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Adults

2.2 Pediatrics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Nasal congestion- The External Nasal Dilator market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about respiratory health and sleep disorders. These devices are non-surgical solutions that help improve nasal airflow, making breathing easier for individuals with nasal congestion or breathing difficulties. They are easy to use and can be purchased over-the-counter without a prescription. The market is driven by rising prevalence of respiratory conditions and an aging population. Companies are focusing on product innovation and marketing efforts to expand their customer base.

The External Nasal Dilator market refers to medical devices designed to improve nasal passage airflow by expanding the nostrils. These devices are non-invasive solutions for individuals experiencing sleep disorders, such as snoring, or respiratory issues, including nasal congestion from colds or anatomical anomalies like deviated septums. By reducing nasal airway resistance, external nasal dilators enhance airflow, contributing to better sleep quality and overall nasal health. These devices are also popular among athletes seeking to optimize their performance. Available in various designs and comfort levels, external nasal dilators are often made of soft, hypoallergenic materials. Customizable features and online platforms allow users to choose the best fit for their unique needs. Airflow constraints and structural problems, such as airway blockage, are effectively addressed by these wearable health technology innovations.

The External Nasal Dilator market refers to medical devices designed to improve nasal passage airflow by reducing nasal resistance. These devices are particularly beneficial for individuals suffering from sleep disorders such as snoring and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as respiratory diseases like colds, allergies, and air pollution. External nasal dilators are non-invasive solutions that can be used by adults and pediatrics, making them accessible over-the-counter at retail pharmacies and online platforms. These reusable devices come in various designs and comfort features, often made of hypoallergenic materials. They can help alleviate breathing difficulties caused by nasal congestion, deviated septum, or anatomical anomalies. Additionally, external nasal dilators can enhance nasal health and athletic performance by increasing airflow and improving sleep quality. Some models offer customizable features and wearable health technology integration to cater to individual needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Nasal Congestion



Snoring



Others

End-user

Adults



Pediatrics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

