Extra Space Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations and Extension of the Early Participation Premium

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. ("EXR") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2023 (the "Early Consent Date"), the aggregate principal amounts of each series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Life Storage Notes") previously issued by Life Storage LP ("Life Storage OP") and guaranteed by Life Storage, Inc. ("LSI" and together with Life Storage OP, "Life Storage"), had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with EXR's previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted Life Storage Notes of each such series for notes to be issued by Extra Space Storage LP ("Extra Space OP" and together with EXR, "Extra Space" or the "Company") and guaranteed by EXR and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "EXR Notes"), and the related solicitation of consents from holders of the Life Storage Notes to amend the indenture governing the Life Storage Notes to eliminate (1) substantially all of the restrictive covenants in the Life Storage indenture and (2) any of Life Storage's reporting obligations under the Life Storage Notes other than those required by applicable law (together, the "Proposed Amendments"). Extra Space is hereby amending the terms of the Exchange Offers (as defined below) so that, for each $1,000 principal amount of Life Storage Notes validly tendered for exchange (and not validly withdrawn) after the Early Consent Date but prior to the Expiration Date (which is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2023 unless extended), eligible holders of Life Storage Notes will now also be eligible to receive $1,000 principal amount of EXR Notes plus $1.00 in cash, which includes the early participation premium (the "Total Consideration"). To be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, holders of Life Storage Notes must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their Life Storage Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date. A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-272407) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the issuance of the EXR Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 5, 2023, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 16, 2023.

Series of Notes Issued by Life

Storage OP to be Exchanged CUSIP No. Outstanding Principal Amount

Tendered as of the Early

Consent Date Percent of Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered as of the Early

Consent Date 3.500% Senior Notes due 2026 84610W AB1 $582,337,000 97.06 % 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027 53227J AA2 $437,548,000 97.23 % 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 53227J AB0 $327,564,000 93.59 % 2.200% Senior Notes due 2030 53227J AC8 $396,924,000 99.23 % 2.400% Senior Notes due 2031 53227J AD6 $599,736,000 99.96 %

As of the Early Consent Date, Extra Space has received valid consents to the Proposed Amendments from the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each series of the Life Storage Notes, each voting as a separate series. Accordingly, subject to the below, the Proposed Amendments will become effective on the settlement date, which is expected to be on or about the second business day following the Expiration Date. The consummation of the exchange offers and consent solicitations (together, the "Exchange Offers") is subject to, and conditional upon, the satisfaction or waiver (other than the waiver of the condition requiring consummation of the Mergers (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus referred to below)) of the conditions set forth in Extra Space's preliminary prospectus, dated June 5, 2023 (the "Preliminary Prospectus"), which forms a part of the Registration Statement, including, among other things, the consummation of the Mergers, which are currently expected to close in the second half of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions. Tendered Life Storage Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date. Consents to the Proposed Amendments delivered prior to the Early Consent Date may no longer be withdrawn as the Early Consent Date has passed. Consents to the Proposed Amendments delivered after the Early Consent Date and before the Expiration Date may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date. Extra Space may terminate or withdraw the Exchange Offers at any time for any reason. The Exchange Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time on July 21, 2023, unless extended.

The closing of the Mergers is not conditioned upon the completion of the Exchange Offers.

The dealer managers for the Exchange Offers are:

TD Securities (USA) LLC 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor New York, New York 10017 Attention: Liability Management Group Toll-Free: (866) 584-2096 Collect: (212) 827-2842 Email: [email protected] U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. 1095 Avenue of the Americas, 13th Floor New York, New York 10036 Attention: Liability Management Group Toll-Free: (800) 479-3441 Collect: (917) 558-2756 Email: [email protected] Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 550 South Tryon Street, 5th Floor Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 Attention: Liability Management Group Collect: (704) 410-4759 Toll-Free: (866) 309-6316 Email: [email protected]

The exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offers is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

Attn: Michael Horthman

Bank and Brokers Call Collect: (212) 269-5550

All Others, Please Call Toll-Free: (800) 859-8508

Email: [email protected]

Requests for copies of the Preliminary Prospectus can be made directly to the exchange agent and information agent listed above or by visiting the investor relations page of the Extra Space website at: https://ir.extraspace.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein and is also not a solicitation of the related consents. The Exchange Offers are being made only pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Preliminary Prospectus and the other related materials. A Registration Statement relating to the EXR Notes has been filed with the SEC and was declared effective on June 16, 2023.

