Extra Space Storage CEO Joe Margolis Named A Glassdoor Top CEO In 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Margolis, Extra Space Storage CEO, won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019 . Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Margolis received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Extra Space employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. Margolis has been the CEO at Extra Space Storage since 2017 and has 14 years of experience at Extra Space.

"I am honored to know that the employees of Extra Space trust me and the direction of our company," said Margolis. "With nearly 4,000 employees operating in 40 states, I don't have the opportunity to work alongside everyone personally every day – so I believe this award is a reflection of our employees' support and approval of the company culture and trajectory, and not necessarily of me individually. I'm grateful to be part of a deeply talented team who make Extra Space such a great place to work."

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, as part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is below 70 percent. Margolis has a 94 percent approval rating with nearly 400 reviews.

"It's a privilege to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work."

When asked about his career journey with Extra Space, Margolis said, "When I first started working with Extra Space, we had 12 properties. I've enjoyed watching it grow to 1,700 properties and become an S&P 500 company with over a billion dollars in yearly revenue. We've had amazing growth, but through it all, the company maintains the same values it did when we were a small company with 12 stores: Integrity, Excellence, Innovation, Teamwork and Passion."

Those interested in learning more about working alongside Margolis at Extra Space can learn more about career opportunities on careers.extraspace.com. Extra Space Storage is a top employer having won Glassdoor Best Places to Work awards, Forbes Top Employers awards and multiple Utah Business awards for leadership.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR), headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned and/or operated 1,696 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 130 million square feet of rentable space. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information visit extraspace.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com .

Extra Space Storage Media Contact:

McKall Morris

info@extraspace.com

801-562-5556 ext. 4611

Glassdoor Media Contact:

Amelia Green-Vamos

pr@glassdoor.com

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extraspace.com

