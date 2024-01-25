Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions and Life Storage, Inc.'s 2023 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for EXR common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Ex-

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share (Box 1a) Qualified

Dividend

Per Share (Box 1b) Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share (Box 2a)1 Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Per Share (Box 2b) Section

199A

Dividend Per Share (Box 5) Section

897 Capital

Gain Per Share (Box 2f) 03/14/2023 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 $1.620000 $1.545827 $0.126835 $0.074173 $0.000000 $1.418991 $0.074173 06/14/2023 06/15/2023 06/30/2023 $1.620000 $1.545827 $0.126835 $0.074173 $0.000000 $1.418991 $0.074173 07/12/2023 07/13/2023 07/19/2023 $1.010000 $0.963756 $0.079076 $0.046244 $0.000000 $0.884680 $0.046244 09/14/2023 09/15/2023 09/29/2023 $0.610000 $0.582071 $0.047759 $0.027929 $0.000000 $0.534312 $0.027929 12/14/2023 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $1.620000 $1.545827 $0.126835 $0.074173 $0.000000 $1.418991 $0.074173



Totals $6.480000 $6.183307 $0.507342 $0.296693 $0.000000 $5.675965 $0.296693 Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 100.00% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7).

In addition, the Company also announced the tax allocations for the Life Storage, Inc. ("LSI") 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock, prior to the merger of the two companies on July 20, 2023. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for LSI common shares CUSIP# 53223X107:

Life Storage, Inc.

Ex-

Dividend

Date Record Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share

(Box 1a) Qualified

Dividend

Per Share

(Box 1b) Capital

Gain

Distribution

Per Share

(Box 2a) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Per

Share

(Box 2b) Nondividend

Distribution

Per Share

(Box 3) Section

199A

Dividend

Per Share

(Box 5) Section

897

Capital

Gain Per

Share (Box 2f)



















1/12/2023 1/13/2023 1/26/2023 $1.2000000 $1.018056 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.181944 $1.018056 $0.000000



4/13/2023 4/14/2023 4/26/2023 $1.2000000 $1.018056 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.181944 $1.018056 $0.000000



7/12/2023 7/13/2023 7/19/2023 $0.9000000 $0.763542 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.136458 $0.763542 $0.000000







Totals $3.3000000 $2.799654 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.500346 $2.799654 $0.000000





This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's and Life Storage, Inc.'s tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information for EXR and LSI at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.