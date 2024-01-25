Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions and Life Storage, Inc.'s 2023 Distributions

25 Jan, 2024, 17:58 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for EXR common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
Ex-
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Total
|
Ordinary
(Box 1a)
|
Qualified
(Box 1b)
|
Capital Gain
(Box 2a)1
|
Unrecaptured
Per Share
(Box 2b)
|
Section
Per Share
(Box 5)
|
Section
Per Share
(Box 2f)
|
03/14/2023
|
03/15/2023
|
03/31/2023
|
$1.620000
|
$1.545827
|
$0.126835
|
$0.074173
|
$0.000000
|
$1.418991
|
$0.074173
|
06/14/2023
|
06/15/2023
|
06/30/2023
|
$1.620000
|
$1.545827
|
$0.126835
|
$0.074173
|
$0.000000
|
$1.418991
|
$0.074173
|
07/12/2023
|
07/13/2023
|
07/19/2023
|
$1.010000
|
$0.963756
|
$0.079076
|
$0.046244
|
$0.000000
|
$0.884680
|
$0.046244
|
09/14/2023
|
09/15/2023
|
09/29/2023
|
$0.610000
|
$0.582071
|
$0.047759
|
$0.027929
|
$0.000000
|
$0.534312
|
$0.027929
|
12/14/2023
|
12/15/2023
|
12/29/2023
|
$1.620000
|
$1.545827
|
$0.126835
|
$0.074173
|
$0.000000
|
$1.418991
|
$0.074173
|
Totals
|
$6.480000
|
$6.183307
|
$0.507342
|
$0.296693
|
$0.000000
|
$5.675965
|
$0.296693
|
In addition, the Company also announced the tax allocations for the Life Storage, Inc. ("LSI") 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock, prior to the merger of the two companies on July 20, 2023. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for LSI common shares CUSIP# 53223X107:
Life Storage, Inc.
|
Ex-
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Qualified
|
Capital
|
Unrecaptured
|
Nondividend
|
Section
|
Section
(Box 2f)
|
1/12/2023
|
1/13/2023
|
1/26/2023
|
$1.2000000
|
$1.018056
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.181944
|
$1.018056
|
$0.000000
|
4/13/2023
|
4/14/2023
|
4/26/2023
|
$1.2000000
|
$1.018056
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.181944
|
$1.018056
|
$0.000000
|
7/12/2023
|
7/13/2023
|
7/19/2023
|
$0.9000000
|
$0.763542
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.136458
|
$0.763542
|
$0.000000
|
Totals
|
$3.3000000
|
$2.799654
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.500346
|
$2.799654
|
$0.000000
This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's and Life Storage, Inc.'s tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information for EXR and LSI at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.
