Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions and Life Storage, Inc.'s 2023 Distributions

News provided by

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for EXR common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Ex-
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share

(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share

(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share

(Box 2a)1

Unrecaptured  
Section 1250
Gain

Per Share

(Box 2b)

Section
199A
Dividend

Per Share

(Box 5)

 Section
897 Capital  
Gain

Per Share

(Box 2f)

03/14/2023  

03/15/2023  

03/31/2023  

$1.620000

$1.545827

$0.126835

$0.074173

$0.000000

$1.418991

$0.074173

06/14/2023  

06/15/2023  

06/30/2023  

$1.620000

$1.545827

$0.126835

$0.074173

$0.000000

$1.418991

$0.074173

07/12/2023  

07/13/2023  

07/19/2023  

$1.010000

$0.963756

$0.079076

$0.046244

$0.000000

$0.884680

$0.046244

09/14/2023  

09/15/2023  

09/29/2023  

$0.610000

$0.582071

$0.047759

$0.027929

$0.000000

$0.534312

$0.027929

12/14/2023  

12/15/2023  

12/29/2023  

$1.620000

$1.545827

$0.126835

$0.074173

$0.000000

$1.418991

$0.074173


Totals

$6.480000

$6.183307

$0.507342

$0.296693

$0.000000

$5.675965

$0.296693

  1. Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 100.00% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7).

In addition, the Company also announced the tax allocations for the Life Storage, Inc. ("LSI") 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock, prior to the merger of the two companies on July 20, 2023. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for LSI common shares CUSIP# 53223X107:

Life Storage, Inc.

Ex-
Dividend
Date

Record

Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1b)

Capital
Gain
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured 
Section 1250
Gain Per
Share
(Box 2b)

Nondividend 
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 3)

Section
199A
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 5)

Section
897
Capital
Gain Per
Share

(Box 2f)









1/12/2023  

1/13/2023  

1/26/2023  

$1.2000000

$1.018056

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.181944

$1.018056

$0.000000

4/13/2023  

4/14/2023  

4/26/2023  

$1.2000000

$1.018056

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.181944

$1.018056

$0.000000

7/12/2023  

7/13/2023  

7/19/2023  

$0.9000000

$0.763542

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.136458

$0.763542

$0.000000



Totals     

$3.3000000

$2.799654

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.500346

$2.799654

$0.000000

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's and Life Storage, Inc.'s tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information for EXR and LSI at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.