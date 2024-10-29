Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.91 per diluted share, representing a 5.2% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to a $51.8 million loss related to the impairment of the Life Storage Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI") trade name based on the Company's decision to operate under a single brand.

per diluted share, representing a 5.2% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to a loss related to the impairment of the Life Storage Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI") trade name based on the Company's decision to operate under a single brand. Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.75 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.07 per diluted share, representing a 2.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was per diluted share, representing a 2.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Same-store revenue decreased by (0.3)% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (1.0)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Reported ending same-store occupancy of 94.3% as of September 30, 2024 , compared to 93.7% as of September 30, 2023 .

, compared to 93.7% as of . The Company acquired 10 operating stores and one store at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy stores" or "C of O stores") for a total cost of approximately $163.9 million .

. In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired five properties and completed two developments for a total cost of approximately $114.6 million , of which the Company invested $30.7 million .

, of which the Company invested . The Company recognized a gain of $13.7 million upon the dissolution of two joint ventures which owned 17 properties.

upon the dissolution of two joint ventures which owned 17 properties. Originated $158.4 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $179.0 million mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold mortgage bridge loans. Added 63 stores (38 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of September 30, 2024 , the Company managed 1,461 stores for third parties and 460 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,921 managed stores.

, the Company managed 1,461 stores for third parties and 460 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,921 managed stores. Moody's Ratings revised the Company's credit outlook to positive from stable.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.79 per diluted share, representing a 26.2% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a $51.8 million loss related to the impairment of the Life Storage trade name and a $63.6 million loss on assets held for sale, offset by a $13.7 million gain related to the dissolution of two joint ventures.

per diluted share, representing a 26.2% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a loss related to the impairment of the Life Storage trade name and a loss on assets held for sale, offset by a gain related to the dissolution of two joint ventures. Achieved FFO of $5.61 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $6.09 per diluted share, representing a 0.2% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

per diluted share, and Core FFO of per diluted share, representing a 0.2% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Increased same-store revenue by 0.4% and same-store NOI decreased by (0.9)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Acquired 17 operating store and three C of O stores for a total cost of approximately $226.6 million .

. In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired five operating stores and completed five developments for a total cost of approximately $163.7 million , of which the Company invested $77.7 million .

, of which the Company invested . Originated $755.9 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $190.1 million in mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold in mortgage bridge loans. Added 237 stores (124 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We continue to maintain strong occupancy during a time of year which is typically marked by occupancy declines. This occupancy both optimizes performance in the current market and positions the portfolio for future revenue growth. Our third-party management, bridge loan and insurance businesses continue to outperform projections, and together with incremental G&A savings, produced core FFO per share growth modestly ahead of our projections."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to

common stockholders $ 193,210

$ 0.91

$ 188,350

$ 0.96

$ 592,194

$ 2.79

$ 587,064

$ 3.78 Impact of the difference in

weighted average number of

shares – diluted2



(0.04)





(0.04)





(0.12)





(0.22) Adjustments:





























Real estate depreciation 154,573

0.69

121,635

0.59

462,162

2.07

265,268

1.61 Amortization of intangibles 28,160

0.13

21,270

0.10

85,581

0.39

29,049

0.18 Loss on real estate assets held

for sale 8,961

0.04

—

—

63,620

0.29

—

— Unconsolidated joint venture

real estate depreciation and

amortization 7,922

0.04

6,698

0.03

23,771

0.11

16,359

0.10 Unconsolidated joint venture

gain on sale of real estate

assets and sale of a joint

venture interest (13,730)

(0.06)

—

—

(13,730)

(0.06)

—

— Distributions paid on Series A

Preferred Operating

Partnership units —

—

—

—

—

—

(159)

— Income allocated to

Operating Partnership and

other noncontrolling interests 9,735

0.04

10,506

0.05

30,237

0.14

35,982

0.22 FFO $ 388,831

$ 1.75

$ 348,459

$ 1.69

$ 1,243,835

$ 5.61

$ 933,563

$ 5.67































Adjustments:





























Life Storage Merger

transition costs —

—

54,174

0.26

—

—

54,174

0.33 Non-cash interest expense

related to amortization of

discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes 11,005

0.06

8,228

0.04

32,563

0.15

8,228

0.05 Amortization of other

intangibles related to the Life

Storage Merger, net of tax

benefit 6,320

0.03

4,960

0.03

21,198

0.10

4,960

0.03 Impairment of Life Storage

trade name 51,763

0.23

—

—

51,763

0.23

—

— CORE FFO $ 457,919

$ 2.07

$ 415,821

$ 2.02

$ 1,349,359

$ 6.09

$ 1,000,925

$ 6.08































Weighted average number of

shares – diluted3 221,684,684





205,740,209





221,750,047





164,505,514









(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2) The adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

Percent

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Percent

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Same-store property revenues2





















Net rental income $ 407,130

$ 407,565

(0.1) %

$ 1,207,032

$ 1,200,995

0.5 % Other income 16,907

17,697

(4.5) %

48,860

49,360

(1.0) % Total same-store revenues $ 424,037

$ 425,262

(0.3) %

$ 1,255,892

$ 1,250,355

0.4 %























Same-store operating expenses2





















Payroll and benefits $ 23,408

$ 23,245

0.7 %

$ 71,743

$ 68,118

5.3 % Marketing 7,928

7,822

1.4 %

25,895

22,601

14.6 % Office expense3 12,878

13,103

(1.7) %

39,172

39,025

0.4 % Property operating expense4 9,916

9,966

(0.5) %

28,446

29,833

(4.6) % Repairs and maintenance 6,966

6,431

8.3 %

21,326

19,894

7.2 % Property taxes 44,020

41,750

5.4 %

121,562

116,342

4.5 % Insurance 4,663

5,375

(13.2) %

14,950

13,587

10.0 % Total same-store operating expenses $ 109,779

$ 107,692

1.9 %

$ 323,094

$ 309,400

4.4 %























Same-store net operating income2 $ 314,258

$ 317,570

(1.0) %

$ 932,798

$ 940,955

(0.9) %























Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 94.3 %

93.7 %





94.3 %

93.7 %



























Average same-store square foot occupancy 94.4 %

93.9 %





93.9 %

93.4 %



























Properties included in same-store5 1,075

1,075





1,075

1,075









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income." (2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense. (3) Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees. (4) Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses. (5) On January 1, 2024, the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 913 to 1,078 stores. In the three months ended September 30, 2024, three properties were removed from the pool due to structural damage and redevelopment, reducing the same-store pool to 1,075 stores.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).





Closed/Completed

through

September 30, 2024

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to

September 30, 2024

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete

in 2024

Total 2024

To Close/Complete

in 2025 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

17

$ 192,300

3

$ 29,800

3

$ 31,300

23

$ 253,400

—

$ — C of O and Development Stores1

3

34,337

—

—

1

13,200

4

47,537

—

— EXR Investment in Wholly-

Owned Stores

20

226,637

3

29,800

4

44,500

27

300,937

—

—









































Joint Venture Investment1







































EXR Investment in JV

Acquisition of Operating

Stores

5

9,200

—

—

—

—

5

9,200

—

— EXR Investment in JV

Development and C of O

5

68,535

—

—

4

45,125

9

113,660

3

44,082 EXR Investment in Joint

Ventures

10

77,735

—

—

4

45,125

14

122,860

3

44,082 Total EXR Investment

30

$ 304,372

3

$ 29,800

8

$ 89,625

41

$ 423,797

3

$ 44,082





(1) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Property Sales:

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company added an additional 11 properties for sale. Of the 11 properties listed, three were adjusted to fair value less selling costs resulting in a loss of $8.9 million.

The Company sold its interest in one joint venture, which had nine properties, to its partner. Separately, the Company purchased its partner's interest in three properties, which are now wholly owned, from another joint venture which previously held eight properties. That joint venture sold the remaining five properties to a new joint venture. These two transactions resulted in a net gain of $13.7 million.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company originated $158.4 million in bridge loans and sold 11 bridge loans totaling $179.0 million. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.0 billion at quarter end. The Company has an additional $234.6 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2024 and 2025. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of September 30, 2024, the Company managed 1,461 stores for third-party owners and 460 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,921 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of September 30, 2024, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of September 30, 2024, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $500.0 million under the program.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company completed a public bond offering issuing $400.0 million of 5.35% senior unsecured notes due January 2035. Also, the Company exercised an accordion feature within its credit facility and increased the outstanding balance of one unsecured term loan by $300.0 million.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company paid off a $335.0 million unsecured loan due to mature in January 2025 and paid off two secured loans totaling $248.3 million both due to mature in November 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 78.3%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 87.0%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.0% and 6.0%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.5% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.7 years.

Dividends:

On September 30, 2024, the Company paid a third quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's current and prior quarter Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20241.



Ranges for 2024 Annual Assumptions

Ranges for 2024 Annual Assumptions

Notes

(October 29, 2024)

(July 30, 2024)





Low

High

Low

High



Core FFO $8.00

$8.15

$7.95

$8.15



Dilution per share from C of O

and value add acquisitions $0.20

$0.20

$0.20

$0.20



EXR Same-store revenue growth (0.25) %

0.50 %

(1.00) %

0.50 %

Same-store pool of 1,075 stores EXR Same-store expense growth 4.25 %

5.25 %

4.00 %

5.00 %

Same-store pool of 1,075 stores EXR Same-store NOI growth (2.25) %

(0.50) %

(3.00) %

(0.50) %

Same-store pool of 1,075 stores



















Legacy LSI Same-store revenue

growth 0.25 %

1.25 %

0.50 %

2.00 %

Same-store pool of 661 stores Legacy LSI Same-store expense

growth 3.50 %

4.50 %

4.50 %

5.50 %

Same-store pool of 661 stores Legacy LSI Same-store NOI

growth (1.50) %

0.50 %

(1.50) %

1.00 %

Same-store pool of 661 stores



















Weighted average one-month

SOFR 5.10 %

5.10 %

5.20 %

5.20 %























Net tenant reinsurance income $256,000,000

$258,000,000

$253,000,000

$256,000,000



Management fees and other

income $119,000,000

$120,000,000

$119,000,000

$120,000,000



Interest income $121,500,000

$122,500,000

$117,000,000

$118,000,000

Includes interest from bridge loans

and dividends from NexPoint

preferred investment General and administrative

expenses $168,000,000

$170,000,000

$171,000,000

$173,000,000

Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $50,000,000

$50,000,000

$50,000,000

$50,000,000



Equity in earnings of real estate

ventures $64,000,000

$65,000,000

$66,000,000

$67,000,000

Includes dividends from SmartStop

preferred investments Interest expense $547,000,000

$550,000,000

$541,000,000

$545,000,000

Excludes non-cash interest expense

shown below Non-cash interest expense

related to amortization of

discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes $43,000,000

$44,000,000

$43,000,000

$44,000,000

Amortization of LSI debt mark-to-

market; excluded from Core FFO Income Tax Expense $34,000,000

$35,000,000

$35,000,000

$36,000,000

Taxes associated with the

Company's taxable REIT

subsidiary Acquisitions $500,000,000

$500,000,000

$400,000,000

$400,000,000

Represents the Company's

investment Bridge loans outstanding $925,000,000

$925,000,000

$900,000,000

$900,000,000

Represents the Company's average

retained loan balances for 2024 Weighted average share count 221,825,000

221,825,000

221,866,000

221,866,000

Assumes redemption of all OP

units for common stock



(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfda1b8eed48a41fc806d31b70fc6c2bf.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year, statements concerning the impact of the Life Storage Merger and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, estimated hurricane-related insurance claims and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to realize the expected benefits of the Life Storage Merger;

the risk that Life Storage's business will not be fully integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the Life Storage Merger;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;

changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;

availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;

risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including transition costs, non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes, amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit, and impairment of Life Storage trade name. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,075 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole. No modification has been made to the same-store pool to include any assets acquired from Life Storage.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,862 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.7 million units and approximately 296.7 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 24,385,492

$ 24,555,873 Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 694,001

227,241 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 1,060,213

1,071,617 Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 1,338,619

904,769 Cash and cash equivalents 88,931

99,062 Other assets, net 495,861

597,700 Total assets $ 28,063,117

$ 27,456,262 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Secured notes payable, net $ 1,011,705

$ 1,273,549 Unsecured term loans, net 2,194,894

2,650,581 Unsecured senior notes, net 7,437,231

6,410,618 Revolving lines of credit 884,000

682,000 Operating lease liabilities 706,491

236,515 Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 74,173

71,069 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 388,757

334,518 Other liabilities 407,183

383,463 Total liabilities 13,104,434

12,042,313 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,981,742

and 211,278,803 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 2,120

2,113 Additional paid-in capital 14,823,018

14,750,388 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,340

17,435 Accumulated deficit (817,865)

(379,015) Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 14,010,613

14,390,921 Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units,

net 191,306

222,360 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling

interests 756,764

800,668 Total noncontrolling interests and equity 14,958,683

15,413,949 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 28,063,117

$ 27,456,262

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Property rental $ 710,874

$ 650,887

$ 2,096,018

$ 1,525,596 Tenant reinsurance 84,048

69,128

249,100

165,265 Management fees and other income 29,882

28,019

89,888

71,609 Total revenues 824,804

748,034

2,435,006

1,762,470 Expenses:













Property operations 209,035

185,194

610,455

416,997 Tenant reinsurance 17,510

19,130

55,646

37,701 Life Storage Merger transition costs —

54,174

—

54,174 General and administrative 39,750

37,406

123,373

107,011 Depreciation and amortization 195,046

152,338

586,821

309,914 Total expenses 461,341

448,242

1,376,295

925,797 Loss on real estate assets held for sale (8,961)

—

(63,620)

— Impairment of Life Storage trade name (51,763)

—

(51,763)

— Income from operations 302,739

299,792

943,328

836,673 Interest expense (142,855)

(122,899)

(412,875)

(289,370) Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes (11,005)

(8,228)

(32,563)

(8,228) Interest income 34,947

22,092

89,746

62,607 Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities and income tax expense 183,826

190,757

587,636

601,682 Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 16,246

15,043

48,508

38,602 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale of real estate

assets and sale of a joint venture interest 13,730

—

13,730

— Income tax expense (10,857)

(6,944)

(27,443)

(17,238) Net income 202,945

198,856

622,431

623,046 Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (1,932)

(2,253)

(6,073)

(6,761) Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (7,803)

(8,253)

(24,164)

(29,221) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 193,210

$ 188,350

$ 592,194

$ 587,064 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.91

$ 0.96

$ 2.79

$ 3.78 Diluted $ 0.91

$ 0.96

$ 2.79

$ 3.78 Weighted average number of shares













Basic 211,698,436

195,324,444

211,522,578

155,112,071 Diluted 220,298,870

195,328,020

220,177,692

155,116,149 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 1.62

$ 1.62

$ 4.86

$ 4.86

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $ 202,945

$ 198,856

$ 622,431

$ 623,046 Adjusted to exclude:













Loss on real estate assets held for sale 8,961

—

63,620

— Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities (16,246)

(15,043)

(48,508)

(38,602) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on sale

of real estate assets and sale of a joint venture interest (13,730)

—

(13,730)

— Interest expense 142,855

131,127

412,875

289,370 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes 11,005

—

32,563

8,228 Depreciation and amortization 195,046

152,338

586,821

309,914 Impairment of Life Storage trade name 51,763

—

51,763

— Income tax expense 10,857

6,944

27,443

17,238 Life Storage Merger transition costs —

54,174

—

54,174 General and administrative 39,750

37,406

123,373

107,011 Management fees, other income and interest income (64,829)

(50,111)

(179,634)

(134,216) Net tenant insurance (66,538)

(49,998)

(193,454)

(127,564) Non same-store rental revenue (286,837)

(225,625)

(840,126)

(275,241) Non same-store operating expense 99,256

77,502

287,361

107,597 Total same-store net operating income $ 314,258

$ 317,570

$ 932,798

$ 940,955















Same-store rental revenues 424,037

425,262

1,255,892

1,250,355 Same-store operating expenses 109,779

107,692

323,094

309,400 Same-store net operating income $ 314,258

$ 317,570

$ 932,798

$ 940,955

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per

Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 - Unaudited





For the Year Ending December 31, 2024



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 3.59

$ 3.74 Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating

Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.19

0.19 Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

3.78

3.93









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

2.78

2.78 Amortization of intangibles

0.52

0.52 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.14

0.14 Unconsolidated joint venture gain on sale of real estate assets and sale of

a joint venture interest

(0.06)

(0.06) Loss on real estate transactions

0.29

0.29 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

7.45

7.60









Adjustments:







Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes

0.20

0.20 Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of

tax benefit

0.12

0.12 Impairment of trade name

0.23

0.23 Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 8.00

$ 8.15

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2024

Low

High







Net Income $ 946,125

$ 974,625 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (64,000)

(65,000) Interest expense 550,000

547,000 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes 44,000

43,000 Depreciation and amortization 782,500

782,500 Income tax expense 35,000

34,000 General and administrative 170,000

168,000 Management fees and other income (119,000)

(120,000) Interest income (121,500)

(122,500) Net tenant reinsurance income (256,000)

(258,000) Non same-store rental revenues (1,129,000)

(1,129,000) Non same-store operating expenses 395,375

395,375 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,233,500

$ 1,250,000







Same-store rental revenues1 1,666,000

1,678,500 Same-store operating expenses1 432,500

428,500 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,233,500

$ 1,250,000





(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2024 same-store pool of 1,075 stores.

