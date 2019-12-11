Extra Space Storage Named One Of The Best Places To Work In 2020, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

"We are excited and proud that Glassdoor has recognized Extra Space as a great place to work, based entirely on review from our employees," said Joe Margolis, Extra Space Storage CEO and a Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019. "This recognition is extra meaningful since it comes straight from our team of 4,000 employees. It's a testament to our company culture and our values of Integrity, Innovation, Passion, Teamwork and Excellence. We are proud to be a place that supports our employees and provides excellent careers."

Extra Space Storage is a member of the S&P 500 and operates over 1,800 locations in 40 states. This is the second time Extra Space has been named a Glassdoor's Best Places to Work winner. This year, Extra Space was also recognized as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes and as one of the fastest growing companies in Utah, where Extra Space is headquartered.

"Much of our success as a company is due to the quality of our team," said Margolis. "Looking ahead, we have a very promising future. I believe we have the deepest and strongest team in the industry, and I'm grateful to work alongside so many talented individuals here at Extra Space."

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. Extra Space Storage has a 4.3 star rating with 83% of employees stating that they would recommend working here to a friend.

One anonymous employee wrote in a review this year that, "Management at Extra Space is the best I've ever seen. I always feel supported and empowered by my manager. One of the best things about working for Extra Space Storage is that I know the things I do matter. If I accept challenge and change with a positive attitude, work with integrity, and consistently do my best every day, it is noticed and it matters."

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, incoming CEO. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm .

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., (NYSE: EXR) headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. The Company owns and/or operates over 1,800 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 137.6 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, visit www.extraspace.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com. Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

