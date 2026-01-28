Extra Weight Sneaks Up on Pets Too

Thrive Pet Healthcare veterinarians address overfeeding, senior health and questions about GLP-1 treatments for pets

As families refocus on routines early in the year, veterinarians say it's an ideal time to take a closer look at their pets' nutrition and activity levels.

In 2022, 59% of dogs and 61% of cats in the U.S. were overweight or obese, according to data from the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, increasing the risk of joint disease, breathing problems, diabetes, and reduced quality of life.

"Pet owners often think weight gain happens overnight, but it usually creeps up over time," said Dr. Jodi Kuntz, national director of interventional radiology and endoscopy for Thrive Pet Healthcare and an internal medicine specialist at ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospitals in Los Angeles. "Most importantly, weight gain can signal an underlying issue like an endocrine disorder or decreased mobility that warrants further investigation."

Dogs: When Extra Pounds Affect Mobility

In dogs, even modest weight gain can place additional stress on joints, particularly in medium- and large-breed dogs.

"When dogs carry extra weight, their joints feel it every day," said Dr. Christine Jurek, medical director at TOPS Veterinary Rehabilitation in Grayslake, Illinois. "So, weight management can be one of the most effective treatments available."

Veterinarians say portion distortion is a common contributor to canine weight gain. Unmeasured scoops, free-feeding, and frequent table scraps can quietly add hundreds of calories each day.

"We completely understand that food is how people show love," Dr. Jurek said. "But extra snacks add up quickly, especially for smaller dogs."

Cats: Small Changes, Big Medical Impact

Cats are particularly vulnerable to weight gain due to indoor lifestyles and reduced activity.

"Cats are very good at hiding discomfort," said Dr. Kasey Mabry, an internal medicine specialist at South Carolina Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Care in Columbia, South Carolina. "By the time a cat's family notices weight gain, important health changes may already be happening beneath the surface. Achieving and maintaining adequate body weight can reduce-and potentially reverse many of these changes."

Veterinarians caution against crash dieting in cats, which can lead to serious liver disease if weight loss happens too rapidly. Any feeding or nutrition changes require careful planning and should be guided by a veterinarian.

Senior Pets: Weight and Comfort Are Closely Linked

As pets age, maintaining a healthy body condition becomes increasingly important. Senior dogs and cats experience metabolic changes, muscle loss, and decreased activity that can make weight management more complex.

"Extra weight in senior pets can worsen arthritis, reduce stamina and affect daily comfort," Dr. Jurek said. "What looks like normal aging is often something we can improve."

As dogs enter their senior years, typically between six and eight years, depending on breed, and cats reach about eleven years, veterinarians recommend wellness exams at least twice a year to spot early signs of health issues.

"These visits give us a chance to catch small changes before they start affecting comfort or quality of life," Dr. Jurek said.

Questions About GLP-1 Treatments for Pets

With increased attention on GLP-1 weight-loss medications for humans, veterinarians say some pet owners ask whether similar options exist for their pets.

"At this time, there are no FDA-approved GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for pets," Dr. Kuntz said. "Also, human medications can be extremely dangerous to animals and should never be given to them."

Simple Habits That Help

Thrive Pet Healthcare veterinarians encourage pet owners to start with habits that are easy to stick with:

Measure meals and avoid free feeding

Limit treats or use part of regular meals for training

Add short daily walks or play sessions

Keep feeding and activity routines consistent

Schedule regular veterinary checkups

