Extracker selects Ripley PR as Public Relations Agency of Record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracker, a cloud-based collaboration platform for the construction industry that helps general contractors and subcontractors create, track and share change orders and time and material tags, has selected global B2B agency Ripley PR as its public relations provider and agency of record.



San Francisco-based Extracker, available as both a desktop site and a mobile application, allows contractors to remotely share real-time data to help keep projects on track and on budget while following safety regulations and protocols.

"The cloud-based platform allows construction companies to keep on the same page when sending project costs instead of tracking things via email and excel," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "We vetted several agencies and chose to partner with Ripley PR because their knowledge of the construction industry and relationships with the construction trade media will help us reach a new audience that can benefit from our services."

Page is a former general contractor who recognized the lack of visibility in the industry when it came tracking T&M Tags and CORs between subcontractors, general contractors and owners. To address the issue, he created a software platform that brings accountability and clarity to the job site. Standardizing inefficient written or emailed record-keeping has brought the organizational features of Extracker to the forefront.

"Time and accuracy in information are critical to general contractors' success, and our agency immediately knew they could benefit from Extracker's innovative platform," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "This remote application improves the reliability and efficiency of information exchanges, shaving off hours of additional work. We are eager to increase public awareness about Extracker and the positive impact their software will have for contractors in the industry."



Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on construction, skilled trades and B2B technology public relations. It offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Extracker

Extracker is the easiest way for construction teams to track change orders. Most contractors and their customers struggle tracking change orders with tools like Excel and email. So, we created a cloud-based collaboration platform to organize the process, helping contractors speed up processing time, increase profits and maintain better customer relationships. The software is completely free to use as a tracking tool and we offer premium features to automate the workflow of creating and processing these documents. Founded by a former general contractor, Extracker is designed to automate the real-world process of creating and tracking time and material tags and change order requests using technology to streamline the workflows. For more information, visit www.extracker.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $420 million network of communication agencies, with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripley PR