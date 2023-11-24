Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market to grow by USD 243.6 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market size is expected to grow by USD 243.6 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by modality (veno-venous, arterio-venous, and veno-arterial), product (ECMO machines and software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by an increasing presence of suppliers that manufacture machines for the application of external membrane oxygenation, as well as advances in techniques and technology.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Spectrum Medical Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Xenios AG

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines that provide real-time hemodynamic performance data and combine the capabilities of a long-term, plasma-tight polymethylpentene (PMP) hollow fiber ECMO oxygenator.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the veno-venous segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most commonly used extracorporeal membrane oxygenation device is venovenous, which is primarily intended to support the lungs.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Rising number of new product launches

Increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure

The growing number of transplant procedures

Key Driver

The rising number of new product launches is a key factor driving the market growth. An important proportion of operating costs in a healthcare organization is spent on the purchase and maintenance of medical equipment. However, a shift in the cost and management of health equipment has been facilitated by an increasing number of technological innovations.

Major Trend

Technological advances are a key trend in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The graduated cylinder market size is estimated to grow by USD 534.46 million at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2023 and 2028.

The Otoscopes Market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.05 million at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2023 and 2028.

What are the key data covered in this extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Modality

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio