Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market to grow by USD 243.6 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Nov, 2023, 18:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market size is expected to grow by USD 243.6 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by modality (veno-venous, arterio-venous, and veno-arterial), product (ECMO machines and software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by an increasing presence of suppliers that manufacture machines for the application of external membrane oxygenation, as well as advances in techniques and technology.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Spectrum Medical Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Xenios AG

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines that provide real-time hemodynamic performance data and combine the capabilities of a long-term, plasma-tight polymethylpentene (PMP) hollow fiber ECMO oxygenator.

 To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis
  • The market share growth by the veno-venous segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The most commonly used extracorporeal membrane oxygenation device is venovenous, which is primarily intended to support the lungs.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market: Market Dynamics

  • Rising number of new product launches
  • Increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure
  • The growing number of transplant procedures

Key Driver

The rising number of new product launches is a key factor driving the market growth. An important proportion of operating costs in a healthcare organization is spent on the purchase and maintenance of medical equipment. However, a shift in the cost and management of health equipment has been facilitated by an increasing number of technological innovations.

Major Trend

Technological advances are a key trend in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market. 

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The graduated cylinder market size is estimated to grow by USD 534.46 million at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Otoscopes Market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.05 million at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2023 and 2028. 

What are the key data covered in this extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Modality

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application to grow by USD 43.27 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by the Compact size of microfluidic devices- Technavio

Microfluidic Market for Healthcare Application to grow by USD 43.27 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by the Compact size of microfluidic devices- Technavio

The "microfluidic market for healthcare application is segmented by application (In-vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and drug delivery...
Urban Air Mobility Market to increase by USD 5.28 billion during 2022-2027 | The need for efficient logistics and last-mile delivery modes to drive the growth - Technavio

Urban Air Mobility Market to increase by USD 5.28 billion during 2022-2027 | The need for efficient logistics and last-mile delivery modes to drive the growth - Technavio

The urban air mobility market size is expected to grow by USD 5.28 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.