The Three New Products Include Lion's Mane, Reishi and Cordyceps Extracts, all Made with Industry-Leading Potency

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs, a veteran-owned wellness brand known for clean, rigorously tested products, is expanding its functional supplement portfolio with the launch of its Mushroom Extract Powders. The new collection features Lion's Mane, Reishi and Cordyceps in highly concentrated, certified organic extracts formulated to deliver exceptional purity and potency in response to increasing consumer demand for more effective mushroom supplements.

Extract Labs Expands Product Offerings to Include Certified Organic Mushroom Extract Powders

As interest in adaptogens and functional mushrooms continues to grow, Extract Labs identified a gap in the market between consumer expectations and product quality. Many mushroom powders currently available contain roughly 20% beta glucans, the key bioactive compounds associated with many of mushrooms' wellness-supporting properties. Extract Labs' Mushroom Extract Powders are concentrated to contain approximately 70% beta glucans, offering a significantly more robust formulation designed for consumers seeking measurable, meaningful potency.

"Our customers are looking for more than trend-driven ingredients. They want products that are thoughtfully formulated and backed by real standards," said Craig Henderson, founder and CEO of Extract Labs. "Innovation for us means listening closely to our community and creating solutions that genuinely elevate their wellness routines. With these mushroom extracts, we focused on potency, purity and transparency to deliver something that stands apart from what is widely available."

The new lineup includes Lion's Mane Extract Powder, commonly used to support cognitive function and focus, Reishi Extract Powder, traditionally incorporated for relaxation and immune support, and Cordyceps Extract Powder, often used to support natural energy and stamina. Each extract is certified organic and packaged in 60-gram jars, and cost $89.99 each.

This launch reflects Extract Labs' continued evolution beyond cannabinoids into broader plant-based and functional wellness categories. By prioritizing concentrated extracts over simple ground mushroom powders, the company reinforces its commitment to raising quality standards while delivering unique offerings shaped directly by customer feedback and emerging market needs.

Extract Labs Mushroom Extract Powders are available at www.extractlabs.com/store/functional-mushrooms/. To learn more about Extract Labs and shop the full product lineup, visit extractlabs.com.

ABOUT EXTRACT LABS:

Extract Labs is one of the nation's leading clean cannabinoid wellness companies, founded by CEO and decorated Army veteran Craig Henderson in 2016. From a humble garage setup in Arvada, Colorado, the company has since grown into a 22,000 sq. ft. cGMP-certified facility in Lafayette, Colorado. Extract Labs is dedicated to making high-quality, affordable wellness products and offers a wide range of solutions, including creams, gummies, pet chews, tinctures, vapes, isolates, and a rapidly expanding kava line. The company is certified cGMP, Leaping Bunny, USDA Organic, and cruelty-free, ensuring purity, transparency, and potency across its product portfolio. With an ongoing focus on innovation and inclusivity, Extract Labs remains the only cannabinoid company to offer 60% off all products to veterans, active military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and individuals with disabilities or low income.

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SOURCE Extract Labs