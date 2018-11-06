Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market, 2028 - After Several Drug / Medical Device Recalls, Extractables and Leachables Testing has Now become a Pre-Requisite for Regulatory Approval

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market, 2018-2028' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape and future outlook of the players offering such services. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst various elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering extractables and leachables testing services, including information on their respective geographical location, company size, types of pharmaceutical products tested (parenteral, ophthalmic, topical, nasal and others), types of container closures and devices tested (container closure components, single-use systems, medical devices and combination products, electronic nicotine delivery systems and others), types of techniques used (spectroscopic techniques, chromatographic techniques and others) and different regulatory guidelines that they comply with.

A competitiveness analysis of contemporary service providers, presented in the form of a 2X2 matrix, highlighting the most important companies within North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, based on the number of products tested, number of techniques used, extent of regulatory compliance and the company's experience.

Comprehensive profiles of service providers, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its extractables and leachables testing services portfolio, information on the location of their headquarters, year of establishment, recent developments and a detailed future outlook. In addition, each profile features a peer group-based benchmark comparison matrix, wherein the companies that have been profiled were compared on the basis of several different parameters, such as the number of products tested, number of techniques used, extent of regulatory compliance and the company's experience.

A detailed analysis of the acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired from 2013-2018, along with the geographical distribution of this activity. The analysis features an ownership change matrix and presents a detailed financial evaluation of the aforementioned deals (in terms of company revenues and deal multiples).

An elaborate discussion of the various guidelines laid down by major regulatory bodies across different countries and the risk-based approach to extractables and leachables testing. The section also highlights the various regulatory considerations for specific products, such as single-use systems, biopharmaceuticals, parenteral and ophthalmic drug products (PODPs) and electronic nicotine delivery systems.

An analysis of packaging trends for drugs approved in the last five years (beginning 2014). In this section, we have analyzed the various container closure systems used based on parameters such as year of approval of the drug, type of molecule, dosage forms and the packaging material(s) used.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on a proprietary forecast model, we have provided insights on the likely evolution of the market in different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the opportunity across the type of service provider companies (small-sized, mid-sized and large companies) and types of products being tested (pharmaceutical products, container closure systems, medical devices and combination products). The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.



The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Cheryl Johnson (Commercial Development Manager of Biotechnology, Alcami)

(Commercial Development Manager of Biotechnology, Alcami) Mike Ludlow (Technical Study Manager Drug Development Services, LGC)

(Technical Study Manager Drug Development Services, LGC) Mourad Rahi (Director of Analytical Services, American Preclinical Services)

(Director of Analytical Services, American Preclinical Services) Roger Pearson (President of Analytical Services, Aspen Research)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Significance of Testing for Extractables and Leachables

3.2.1. Extractables Testing

3.2.2. Leachables Testing

3.3. Stages of Extractables and Leachables Testing

3.3.1. Sample Assessment

3.3.2. Vigorous Extraction of Sample Material

3.3.3. Analysis of Extracts

3.3.4. Assessment of Extractables Data

3.3.5. Conducting a Leachables Study

3.4. Identification of Extractables and Leachables

3.4.1. Detection of Organic Impurities

3.4.2. Detection of Inorganic Impurities

3.4.3. Quality Considerations in an Extractables and Leachables Study

3.5. Regulatory Guidelines for Extractables and Leachables Testing

3.6. Challenges Associated with Extractables and Leachables Testing



4. Market Landscape

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Extractables and Leachables Testing: List of Service Providers

4.2.1. Distribution by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Distribution by Company Size

4.2.3. Distribution by Geographical Location

4.2.4 Distribution by Type of Products

4.2.4 Distribution by Type of Techniques

4.3. Extractables and Leachables Testing Service Providers: Regulatory Compliance

4.3.1. Key Players: Compliance to Existing Regulatory Standards



5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Evaluable Parameters

5.3. Company Competitive Analysis: Final Output

5.3.1. Key Players: North America

5.3.2. Key Players: Europe

5.3.3. Key Players: Asia Pacific



6. Leading Players

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Players in North America

6.2.1. Agilent

6.2.2. AMRI (Whitehouse Laboratories)

6.2.3. EKG Labs

6.2.4. High Street Capital (Avomeen)

6.2.5. PPD

6.2.6. Quantex Laboratories

6.2.7. Stringencies International (Nelson Labs)

6.2.8. VR Analytical

6.3. Key Players in Europe

6.3.1. Eurofins (EAG Laboratories)

6.3.2. SGS (Polymer Solutions)

6.3.3. Smithers Rapra

6.3.4. Vitas Analytical Services

6.4. Key Players in Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Nextar Chempharma Solutions

6.4.2. Vimta



7. Recent Acquisitions

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Extractables and Leachables Testing Service Providers: List of Acquisitions

7.2.1. Analysis by Year

7.2.2. Analysis by Experience and Size of the Acquired Company

7.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Activity

7.2.4. Ownership Change Matrix

7.3. Key Acquisitions: Deal Multiples



8. Regulatory Landscape For Extractables and Leachables

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Safety Concerns Related to Extractables and Leachables in Final Drug Products

8.3. Guidelines Issued by Different Regulatory Authorities / Organizations

8.3.1. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)

8.3.2. European Medicines Agency (EMA)

8.3.3. Health Canada

8.3.4. Product Quality Research Institute (PQRI)

8.3.5. Biophorum Operations Group (BPOG)

8.4. Risk-Based Approach to Extractables and Leachables Testing

8.5. Toxicological Assessments

8.6. Regulatory Considerations for Different Products

8.6.1. Single Use Systems

8.6.2. Biopharmaceuticals

8.6.3. Parenteral and Ophthalmic Drug Products

8.6.4. Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems



9. Market Forecast

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology

9.3. Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market, 2018-2028

9.4. Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market: Distribution by Geography, 2018-2028

9.5. Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Products, 2018-2028

9.5.1. Extractables and Leachables Testing Services: Market for Pharmaceutical Products, 2018-2028

9.5.2 Extractables and Leachables Testing Services: Market for Medical Devices and Container Closure Systems, 2018-2028



10. Analysis of Primary Packaging Used for Recently Approved Products

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. List of Recently Approved Drugs

10.2.1. Analysis by Approval Year

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Container

10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Container and Molecule Type

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Container and Dosage Form

10.3. Concluding Remarks



11. Conclusion

11.1 After Several Drug / Medical Device Recalls Owing to Contamination, Extractables and Leachables Testing has Now become a Pre-Requisite for Regulatory Approval

11.2 Several Players with Extractables and Leachables Testing Capabilities have Emerged across the Globe; North America and Europe are the Key Hubs for such Services

11.3 Analytical Testing Techniques are Available for a Wide Range of Drug Formulations, Container Closure Systems and Medical Devices

11.4 Nearly 30 Acquisitions Took Place Between 2013-2018; This Clearly Indicates The Rising Interest Amongst Private And Public Entities in Strengthening Their Foothold in this Evolving Domain

11.5 Driven by Regulatory Mandate, the Extractables and Leachables Testing Services Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady Pace over the Coming Decade



12. Interview Transcripts

12.1 Chapter Overview

12.2 Cheryl Johnson (Commercial Development Manager of Biotechnology, Alcami)

12.3 Mike Ludlow (Senior Study Manager, LGC)

12.4 Mourad Rahi (Director, Analytical Services, American Preclinical Services)

12.5 Roger Pearson (President, Analytical Services, Aspen Research)



13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



14. Appendix 2: List Of Companies and Organizations



AbbVie

ABC Laboratories

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Achaogen

Acrux

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Advanced Accelerator Applications

AdvantaPure

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AkaRx

Akron Rubber Development Laboratory

Alcami

Alcon

ALcontrol Laboratories

Alera Labs

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes

Allergan

Alliance Medical Acquisitionco

American Preclinical Services

Amgen

Ampersand Capital Partners

AnaCipher

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Analytica Chemie

Argis Pharmaceutical Research and Development

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Array BioPharma

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avista Pharma Solutions

Avomeen

Azierta

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Bibra Toxicology Advice & Consulting

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioScreen Testing Services

Bloodworks Northwest

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Analytical

Boston Scientific

Bracco Diagnostics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Bureau Veritas

Cambrex

Cambridge Polymer Group

Capsugel

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celgene

Chelsea Therapeutics

Chemic Laboratories

Chemical Solutions

ChemPartner

Chiesi USA

ChRi Laboratories

Cinven

Cleveland Cord Blood Center

ClinImmune Labs

Clovis Oncology

Concept Life Sciences

Confarma

Covance

Crawford Scientific

Crenza Pharmaceuticals

Criterion Scientific

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Danaher

Datwyler

Duke University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Durata Therapeutics

DYNAMICRO LABS

EAG Laboratories

Eisai

EKG Labs

Element Materials Technology

Eli Lilly

Elusys Therapeutics

EMD Serono

Encompass Pharmaceutical Services

EOS Scientific

Eurofins Scientific

Eutech Scientific Services

Excite Pharma Services

Exova

ExtLe Solutions

Fan Testing Laboratory

Ferrer

Fibrocell Technologies

FirstSource Laboratory Solutions

Fresenius Kabi

Gateway Analytical

GBA Pharma

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

GRAM Laboratories

Greenwich Biosciences

GVK BIO

GVS Cibatech

Hall Analytical Laboratories

Halo Pharma

HDH Pharma

Helsinn Healthcare

High Street Capital

Impact Analytical

Indoco Remedies

InnoGen Pharmaceuticals

Insud Pharma ChemTrace

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intertek

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

iuvo BioScience

Janssen

Janssen Biotech

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jordi Labs

KAI Pharmaceuticals

Kite Pharma

Kymos Pharma Services

KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

LabCorp

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LGC

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Limerston Capital

Lonza

Lucideon

Lunaria

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Madison Dearborn Partners

Mass Spec Lab

Maxxam Analytics

Medibrane

Medical Engineering Technologies

Medicines Development for Global Health

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck

Microbac Laboratories

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

mKnal Global Solutions

Mrieux NutriSciences

NAMSA

National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training

National Science Foundation

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Neurocrine Biosciences

New York Blood Center

Next Breath

Nextar Chempharma Solutions

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

NPS Pharmaceuticals

Organogenesis

Organon International

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pace Analytical Life Sciences

Pacific BioLabs

Paladin Labs

Pall

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Pharmalytica Services

Pharmaprogress

Pine Lake Laboratories

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Polymer Solutions

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Primera Analytical Solutions

PTC Therapeutics

Puma Biotechnology

Quadriga Capital

Quality Chemical Laboratories

Quantex Laboratories

Radius Health

Reading Scientific Services

Recipharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Relypsa

Rempex Pharmaceuticals

Retrophin

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sanofi Genzyme

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sartorius

SCHOTT

SCIENT ANALYTICS

SG Laboratory

SGS

Shionogi

Shire

SIGA Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Sipra Labs

Smithers Rapra

Solvias

Spark Therapeutics

Spectris

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

Hospital Sterigenics

Strongbridge Biopharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Synergy Bioscience

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

SYNLAB International

Taiho Pharmaceutical

TaiMed Biologics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tentamus Group

Terumo Medical

TESARO

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Respiratory

THE FORCE

The Medicines Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toxicology Knowledge Team

Toxikon

Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre

TV SD

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Union Chimique Belge

United Therapeutics

US WorldMeds

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg

Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America

VANDA Pharmaceuticals

Vanta Bioscience

Vela Labs

Vericel

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vimta Labs

Vitas

VR Analytical

VxP Pharma

Wellstat Therapeutics

West Pharmaceutical Services

Whitehouse Laboratories

Wolfe Laboratories

WuXi AppTec

Wyeth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/55p55p/extractables_and?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

