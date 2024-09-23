Extraordinary Brands Announces Additions to Leadership Team

"Welcoming new additions to the Extraordinary Brands family marks an exciting new chapter for us," said RJ Krone, President of Extraordinary Brands. "I am thrilled to have such talented individuals join our team, each bringing unique expertise and energy to our expanding team. Together, I'm confident we will continue to grow and elevate our brand, achieving even greater heights with this incredible team."

Franchise Sales and Operations has welcomed franchise experts who will spearhead initiatives to enhance studio performance and franchisee support. Under the guidance of Nick Trolian, Director of Franchise Sales and Operations, the team will leverage data-driven business strategies to optimize operational efficiencies and drive studio growth.

In Franchise Development, Joe Trinca joins as Director, bringing over a decade of experience in scaling franchise brands. He will focus on vetting franchise candidates and developing growth strategies, ensuring sustainable expansion across new territories.

Marketing functions have also seen key appointments, with Ellen Park, Director of Marketing, and Marley Delaney, Director of Marketing for Row House, leading the charge in growing brand awareness and engagement. Ellen's extensive experience in multi-studio franchise ownership and strategic marketing ensures that Extraordinary Brands' portfolio continues to thrive, while Marley's expertise in franchise marketing drives Row House's continued success.

The Creative Team is now further strengthened by Anthony Urquidez, Senior Graphic Designer, and Halley Mitchell, Content Manager, whose passion for thoughtful design and creative innovation supports the company's vision of delivering impactful brand experiences across all platforms.

The Product and Experience Team at Extraordinary Brands plays a pivotal role in ensuring the highest level of fitness programming across the company's growing portfolio. Amanda Mielke, Director of Fitness and Retail, leads this team with a focus on developing quality fitness experiences for all brands. Michelle Parolini, spearheading Row House, bringing her expertise to elevate Row House's training protocols, while Shelly Geist, drives innovative fitness strategies within Eat the Frog Fitness.

"Hiring such talented and dedicated individuals has been instrumental in shaping the incredible culture we have at Extraordinary Brands," continued Krone. "Each of them brings unique expertise and passion to the table, and together, we are building something truly special at Extraordinary Brands. Their leadership and commitment to excellence have already made a significant impact, and we're excited about the continued success of our brand with this exceptional team driving us forward."

Founded by Paul Flick in 2022, Extraordinary Brands has rapidly established itself as a leader within the fitness industry. From originally two employees, to now 14, these new additions to the leadership team come at a time when Extraordinary Brands is experiencing an exponential amount of growth and the need for experienced senior leaders to help grow, streamline, and organize has risen.

For more information on Extraordinary Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.extraordinarybrands.com.

Extraordinary Brands was founded by Paul Flick in 2022 as a multi-franchisor platform within the boutique fitness and wellness industry. Currently, pūrvelo cycle, a boutique cycling studio, Eat the Frog Fitness, a fully-immersive group training studio, Row House, rowing and strength low-impact HIIT, and now Neighborhood Barre, a barre concept, are all in the lineup of brands the company continues to acquire. Extraordinary Brands plans to offer a portfolio of brands including Pilates, spin, barre, HIIT, and recovery concepts. Visit www.extraordinarybrands.com/ to learn more.

