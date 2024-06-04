Extraordinary Brands Announces Franchising Opportunities

Dynamic Fitness and Wellness Parent Company Announces Revolutionary Franchising Opportunities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary Brands is excited to announce the launch of its new franchise opportunities, inviting entrepreneurs and fitness enthusiasts to join its growing family of premier fitness and wellness brands. With the recent acquisition of Row House, Extraordinary Brands has now successfully incorporated three distinct boutique fitness concepts into its portfolio, setting the stage for dynamic growth and expansion.

Founded by Paul Flick in 2022, Extraordinary Brands has rapidly established itself as a leader in the fitness industry, emphasizing a shared membership model across various wellness platforms. "All of us here at Extraordinary Brands are incredibly excited and motivated to continue the legacy Paul Flick has envisioned for the company," said RJ Krone, President of Extraordinary Brands. "This is a tremendous start in our journey to becoming the leader in fitness and wellness."

The latest addition, Row House, a rowing-focused group training concept, joins Eat the Frog Fitness and pūrvelo, enhancing the diversity and appeal of Extraordinary Brands' offerings.

EB's Fitness and Wellness Brands

Row House: Established in 2014 with over 90 studios open and over 300 licensed locations throughout the United States and Canada , Row House delivers an inclusive, full-body workout through rowing. This low-impact, high-energy fitness experience has quickly gained national acclaim for its effectiveness and community-focused approach. Eat the Frog Fitness: Co-founded by Olympic decathlete Bryan Clay , Eat the Frog Fitness combines personalized training with cutting-edge technology to offer high-intensity interval training (HIIT) tailored to individual fitness levels and goals. pūrvelo: This boutique cycling studio provides a high-intensity, music-driven workout experience that emphasizes community and personal empowerment, attracting a dedicated following among spin enthusiasts.

A Vision for the Future

The integration of these concepts reflects Extraordinary Brands' commitment to creating a diverse and comprehensive portfolio of fitness and wellness options. "The acquisition of Row House marks the beginning of an ambitious journey for Extraordinary Brands," said RJ Krone, President of Extraordinary Brands. "We are poised to become a powerhouse in the fitness and wellness industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for clients and potential franchisees alike. Our goal is to build a dynamic entity where everyone can tap into our growing network of top-tier fitness experiences, and Row House is the first step in realizing that vision. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with like-minded franchisees to expand nationwide."

Looking Ahead

Extraordinary Brands is set to continue its strategic expansion, with plans to acquire additional fitness concepts such as Pilates, barre, and other specialized wellness brands. The company aims to offer a comprehensive suite of options to meet the diverse fitness and wellness needs of individuals at all levels. Franchisees joining the Extraordinary Brands family can expect robust support in marketing, operations, and growth strategies, ensuring their ventures' sustained success and expansion.

For more information on Extraordinary Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.extraordinarybrands.com.

About Extraordinary Brands

Extraordinary Brands was founded by Paul Flick in 2022 as a multi-franchisor platform with shared membership across boutique fitness and wellness brands. Currently, Row House, pūrvelo, and Eat the Frog Fitness are part of the growing lineup of brands the company plans to acquire. Extraordinary Brands aims to offer a diverse portfolio, including Pilates, spin, barre, and HIIT concepts. Visit www.extraordinarybrands.com to learn more.

Contact: Hunter Devereux, Franchise Elevator, (914) 486-0330, [email protected]

