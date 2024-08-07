Extraordinary Brands Expands Fitness Footprint with Acquisition of Neighborhood Barre

Fourth Strategic Acquisition Marks Extraordinary Brands' Commitment to Diversifying Its Growing Portfolio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary Brands announced today the acquisition of Neighborhood Barre, marking the fourth boutique fitness brand to join the fast-growing fitness conglomerate alongside Premium Service Brands. Neighborhood Barre is rooted in the brand's commitment to delivering results-driven classes for all fitness levels and now stands alongside pūrvelo cycle, Eat the Frog Fitness, and Row House in the expanding lineup at Extraordinary Brands.

Neighborhood Barre was founded and created in 2011 by Katy Richardson, with the first studio in Knoxville, TN. There are currently 22 studios open and several in development. The unique workout combines the elements of dance conditioning, Pilates, and resistance training, offering a comprehensive fitness experience suitable for all fitness levels. As the fourth boutique fitness brand to join Extraordinary Brands, adding a barre concept enriches the current roster of indoor cycling, group strength training, and rowing offerings.

"Neighborhood Barre is a beloved concept, and Katy has expertly crafted a brand that resonates uniquely with its audience," said RJ Krone, President of Extraordinary Brands. "We are excited to incorporate Neighborhood Barre into our portfolio and further expand our franchise footprint nationwide. This addition strengthens our commitment to offering a diverse range of boutique fitness concepts under the Extraordinary Brands umbrella."

At Neighborhood Barre, each class offers a unique experience, with low-impact movements that are easy on the joints while improving posture and balance. This inclusive format ensures maximum benefits and results for all participants.

As part of Extraordinary Brands, Neighborhood Barre franchisees will benefit from the additional support of a seasoned team of franchise veterans with extensive experience in building some of the most successful franchise brands in fitness industry. Our mission is to help aspiring entrepreneurs bring Extraordinary to their communities, one health and wellness brand at a time.

About Neighborhood Barre

Neighborhood Barre is a boutique fitness studio dedicated to empowering individuals through their signature class offerings. Founded on the principles of an inclusive, supportive, and results-driven fitness environment, Neighborhood Barre offers dynamic workouts that blend elements of dance conditioning, Pilates, and resistance training to sculpt and tone the entire body. With a commitment to providing expert instruction in a supportive and welcoming environment, Neighborhood Barre is dedicated to helping clients achieve their health and wellness goals.

For more information about Neighborhood Barre, visit: https://neighborhoodbarre.com/

About Extraordinary Brands

Extraordinary Brands was founded by Paul Flick in 2022 as a multi-franchisor platform within the boutique fitness and wellness industry. Currently, pūrvelo cycle, a boutique cycling studio, Eat the Frog Fitness, a fully-immersive group training studio, Row House, rowing and strength low-impact HIIT, and now Neighborhood Barre, a barre concept, are all in the lineup of brands the company continues to acquire. Extraordinary Brands plans to offer a portfolio of brands including Pilates, spin, barre, HIIT, and recovery concepts. Visit www.extraordinarybrands.com/ to learn more.

