Extreme Networks Announces Dates for Annual Connect User Conference

Attendees will learn new networking approaches, choosing from 30 IT strategy sessions as well numerous practical how-to workshops and technology demos. They'll learn how to get even more from their Extreme investments and get an exclusive look at what's coming on the roadmap. Following the sessions, attendees can connect and unwind with live entertainment. They can also spectate or register to play in an esports tournament via pro gamers in our Level UP Arcade , developed in partnership with the Collegiate Sports Management Group, ESTV, Rocket Reel, Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), SUNY Canton, and Generation Esports.

Extreme will also host discussions on the industry's timeliest topics, including digital transformation, Wi-Fi and 5G, "New Normal" networking considerations in education, healthcare and retail, and the future of live sports:

Networking Considerations for the New Normal

September 16 – 10 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. EST

Michael Gale , best-selling author on digital transformation and Forbes contributor, and Camille Mendler , Chief Analyst, Enterprise Services at Omdia, will join Extreme's Chief Marketing Officer Wes Durow for a discussion on the short- and long-term impact of COVID-19 to IT leaders and the business roles they support.

Returning to the Field

September 17 – 9 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. EST

Michelle McKenna , CIO of the NFL and Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President of Global Enterprise, Verizon, will join Extreme's Chief Operating Officer Norman Rice for a conversation the NFL's COVID response, the technology-driven strategies they have/will implement to ensure player and fan safety, such as touchless payments and occupancy management, and the role Wi-Fi and 5G plays in making it all happen.

The Future of Wi-Fi and Why Your Next Upgrade is So Important

September 16 – 10:30 a.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. EST

Zeus Kerravala , Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research will join Extreme's Perry Correll , Director of Wireless Solutions, to discuss all things Wi-Fi. They'll cover Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, the role of 5G and Wi-Fi in enterprise networks, as well as AI and cloud as they relate to Wi-Fi, and how network professionals should be thinking about how to use these technologies to improve the wireless experience.

How Advanced Processing will Evolve Networking

September 16 – 11 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. EST

Ram Velaga, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Products at Broadcom and Nabil Bukhari , Chief Product and Technology Officer at Extreme, will discuss key technologies needed to bring smarter and simpler products to customers. Topics will include AI, analytics, and programmability features of new ASICs, and the role cloud technologies will play in providing security, predictive analysis, and automation to customers.

The Future of Live Sports

September 16 – 11:30 a.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. EST

Steve Inman , Vice President of Technology for the Chicago Cubs and John Martin , Vice President of Media and Event Technology for NASCAR, will join John Brams , Senior Director of Sports and Public Venues at Extreme, to discuss the technology requirements, digital use cases and emerging trends shaping the future of live sports, both to address short term needs and long-term strategies.

Esports: Maximizing Positive Campus Impact

September 17 – 10 a.m. BST / 1p.m. EST

Kyle Brown , Assistant Vice President and CIO, SUNY Canton University; Randy Sieminski , Director of Athletics, SUNY Canton University; Jason Kirby , President and COO, HSEL; and Neil Malvone , EVP of Business Affairs and Strategic Partners, Collegiate Sports Management Group, will join Extreme's Erika Bagby , Senior Product Marketing Manager, to discuss their experiences starting esports programs, and how these programs are opening up new pathways to improve student engagement and performance, and help with recruiting and retention.

Additional speakers include:

Ed Meyercord , President and CEO, Extreme Networks

, President and CEO, Extreme Networks Dan Dulac , Vice President of Solutions Strategy, Extreme Networks

, Vice President of Solutions Strategy, Extreme Networks Dave Baker , President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Chris DePuy , Principal Analyst and Founder, 650 Group

, Principal Analyst and Founder, 650 Group Alan Weckel , Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group

Level UP Arcade Esports Tournament

The Level UP Arcade esports event will follow each day of sessions during Extreme Connect Virtual. From 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. EST on September 16 and 17, Connect attendees can register to play or spectate during a rotating arcade schedule of over 150 matches in games including Fortnite, Valorant, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Rocket League. Games will be held on the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC)'s Twitch channel, ecac_esports. Participants will also include players from over 4,000 high schools and colleges, including members of the North America Scholastic Esports Federation, High School Esports League, ECAC, and the National Junior College Athletic Association. Matches will feature guest appearances by professional esports casters, pro gamers, and former NFL players, and participants will have the chance to win prizes including autographed memorabilia and a Nintendo Switch. For more information or to register, click here.

Stay up-to-date on all the news coming out of Extreme Connect Virtual by following Extreme on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube , and by using the hashtag #ExtremeConnect.

