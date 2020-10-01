Extreme Reach and Its 'BEWARE THE AIR QUOTES!' Marketing Video Earn Top Honors in 2020 dotCOMM and Videographer Award Competitions

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the complete asset management solution for TV and video ads, today announced it has received multiple honors in two international award competitions, the dotCOMM Awards and the Videographer Awards. ER earned accolades for its 'BEWARE THE AIR QUOTES!' marketing video promoting AdBridge™, the company's video-first creative asset management platform for the advertising industry, as well as for the company's blog, which provides unique points of view on issues impacting the industry.

In the dotCOMM Awards, which honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication, ER's awards in the Video and Content Marketing categories included:

Additionally, ER's Blog featuring compelling content about the shifting terrain of linear and digital advertising was awarded Platinum for Blog Overall .

In the Videographer Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills, ER's awards in the Web Based Production/Video for the Web category included:

"Workflow challenges in advertising are incredibly common, but they're not commonly discussed. Our goal for this campaign was to change that, bringing these issues to the forefront using humor to educate and persuade while also entertaining marketers," said Melinda McLaughlin, CMO at Extreme Reach. "We are very proud to receive these honors and believe they're a testament not only to the quality of the campaign, but also to the fact that accepting delivery delays and errors is, in itself, rather absurd."

The video was written and created in partnership with comedy director Ben Weinstein, owner of production company Two Nineteen, and co-writer Cedric Giese. In an interview with shots.net, Weinstein and Giese share insights on the project and the approach they took in bringing the story to life.

The dotCOMM Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), reflects the role of creatives in the dynamic web that is transforming how products and services are marketed and communicated. The full list of 2020 award winners are available at https://enter.dotcommawards.com/winners/ .

The Videographer Awards, also administered and judged by the AMCP this year, identifies and recognizes the video artisans who excel in the scope of their own environment. The full list of 2020 award winners are available at https://www.videoawards.com/Winners.html .

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

