Extreme Reach and Its shots.net Digital Magazine Earn Top Honors in 2019 Hermes and Muse Creative Award Programs

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER) today announced four honors for creative excellence from two awarding organizations, the Hermes Creative Awards and Muse Creative Awards. The accolades were given to ER and its shots.net digital magazine that was acquired in 2018 by ER's Source Creative division.

In the Hermes Creative Awards, which honor inspirational work from creators and messengers of traditional and emerging media, ER's awards in the Electronic/Interactive Media category included:

Platinum for Web Element, Report : ER's Quarterly Video Benchmarks Reports highlight evolving media consumption trends based on metrics from its proprietary video ad server. The value of the reports is enhanced by an interactive design that simplifies complex metrics into easily accessible charts with beautiful images that effectively convey the key takeaways of the data at a glance.

: ER's Quarterly Video Benchmarks Reports highlight evolving media consumption trends based on metrics from its proprietary video ad server. The value of the reports is enhanced by an interactive design that simplifies complex metrics into easily accessible charts with beautiful images that effectively convey the key takeaways of the data at a glance. Platinum for Web Element, Blog Overall : ER's Blog, which features compelling content about the shifting terrain of linear and digital advertising, takes a journalistic approach, drawing from a range of respected, objective industry sources including top trade publications, consultancy group research and commentary from today's leading marketers. The editorial is greatly enhanced by a highly appealing design and surprising images that draws in readers and keeps them engaged with the content—and the brand.

: ER's Blog, which features compelling content about the shifting terrain of linear and digital advertising, takes a journalistic approach, drawing from a range of respected, objective industry sources including top trade publications, consultancy group research and commentary from today's leading marketers. The editorial is greatly enhanced by a highly appealing design and surprising images that draws in readers and keeps them engaged with the content—and the brand. Platinum for Website Overall, Informational : shots.net, the global platform for curated news and insights on advertising creative and the people behind, it has a new sleek and modern look. The refreshed layout gives readers an immediate sense for the broad range of content created on a daily basis and a bold mix of photos and images set off the regular features.

In the Muse Creative Awards that recognize the creative achievements of design and advertising companies, shots.net received Gold in the Website, Magazine category.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards for both our editorial content and quarterly benchmarks reports," said Tim Conley, Extreme Reach CEO. "Since its founding, ER has been laser-focused on creating the tools, services and information that help connect creative with media across an ever-expanding and fragmented landscape. Our benchmarks reports and blog content aim to provide the key insights, data and news that allow brands and agencies to identify emerging ad performance trends so they can make their campaigns more strategic and effective. We're proud to see how valuable our content has become in an industry where growing complexity is becoming the new normal."

"Launching a new website for shots gave our editors the opportunity to refresh both the design and the navigation of the site while increasing access to our content," added James Straker, Managing Director, Source Creative. "Taking down our paywall and expanding our coverage of the global creative community keeps us true to our mission of championing the inspiring people behind the world's most influential creative. These are the people that inspire our team and without them we wouldn't be recipients of these terrific awards. Our team is honored by the recognition from both the Hermes Creative Awards and Muse Creative Awards."

The Hermes Creative Awards, bestowed by the Association of Marketing Communications Professionals (AMCP), is one of the largest programs evaluating creative work in the world. Since inception in 1994, the organization has reviewed over 200,000 entries. The list of 2019 award winners is available at https://hermesawards.com/ .

The Muse Creative Awards program is administered by International Awards Associates (IAA) and judged by an elite panel of internationally-recognized creative professionals. The full list of this year's winners is available at https://museaward.com//winner .

Media Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

1.646.934.6924

215488@email4pr.com

SOURCE Extreme Reach