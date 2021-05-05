Extreme Reach Announces Promotion of Gaurav Agarwal to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach , the complete asset management solution for TV and video advertising, today announced the promotion of Gaurav Agarwal to Chief Operating Officer. Gaurav joined ER in 2018 in the new role of Corporate Development Officer based in Los Angeles. Since then, he has focused on developing and executing key strategic initiatives, fostering new growth opportunities and expanding relationships with the technology and entertainment communities.

Gaurav was instrumental in ER's acquisition of Adstream, a leading global provider of digital asset management, creative logistics and analytics solutions. The deal was announced last month and is expected to close in Q2.

"For many years, in his role as an external advisor to ER, we have benefited from Gaurav's critical thinking and his deep experience guiding corporate strategies," said CEO Tim Conley. "We've gained so much by having him at ER. His skills, leadership and passion for our success have touched all areas of our business and he was absolutely critical to our acquisition of Adstream. I couldn't be more pleased to announce this promotion to COO. Given his international background, it's hard to imagine someone better suited to help drive our success as a global company."

Prior to joining ER, Gaurav was Co-Founder and Partner at financial advisory firm Rockdale Partners where he specialized in advising media and technology companies in their merger and acquisition and critical transaction activities. In that role he had worked closely with ER since 2012, serving as an advisor to Extreme Reach and providing counsel that was fundamental to the success of the company's acquisitions of both the TV advertising business of Digital Generation in February 2014 and Talent Partners in June 2015. Prior to Rockdale Partners, he served as a Principal at Berenson & Company, with responsibilities across all areas of the firm's investment banking activities. Gaurav grew up in the United Kingdom, attended high school in India and earned his graduate and post-graduate degrees from Johns Hopkins University. He spent many years living on the East Coast before relocating to Los Angeles.

"I am delighted to be named COO at this exciting time in ER's history, working with a fantastic group of colleagues," said Gaurav. "The world is becoming smaller in so many ways and it's clear that brands are looking for marketing solutions that work for them globally. In coming together with Adstream, we are poised to transform creative asset management and campaign activation across every screen worldwide, with a complete, end-to-end platform that is unique in the industry."

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 30 million brand creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with more than 700 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem, eliminating friction and ensuring rights compliance.

