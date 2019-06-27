Extreme Reach Elevates 10-year Company Veteran Maegan Buckler to Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the complete creative asset management solution for the ad industry, announced today that Maegan Buckler, who has been with the company for over a decade, has been appointed the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). She succeeds Matt Timothy, who stepped down from the role.

After joining ER as one of its first sales representatives in 2009, Buckler has played an instrumental role in building a customer base that now includes the top 100 leading brands and their agencies. She began her tenure as director of sales, central territory, then was promoted to vice president, sales & service, and most recently served as senior vice president, sales. As CRO, Buckler will lead the entire AdBridge sales team, driving high value solutions for marketers and their creative and media agencies.

"There is no one more dedicated to our customers or more ideal for this role," says Tim Conley, CEO of Extreme Reach. "Maegan has a deep understanding of the challenges facing brands and agencies in managing their exploding array of creative assets. Placing her at the helm of our AdBridge sales efforts will ensure that our product roadmap is tightly aligned to what the market needs and that we continue to bring high value solutions to the industry."

"I'm excited and honored to join the Extreme Reach executive team and take the reins of the AdBridge sales efforts," says Maegan. "To help build ER from a start-up to 750+ team members has been a once-in-a-career opportunity and there's still so much more success to come. I love working with our clients and I'm looking forward to leading the team in bringing them the very best solutions in an increasingly complex media landscape."

The promotion is effective immediately.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

